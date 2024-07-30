Key Takeaways Smaller, but better: The One XPlayer X1 Mini offers a more refined design and improved performance over its larger sibling.

Solid gaming experience: With a great display and solid performance for games, the X1 Mini is a good choice for gamers.

Pricey but unique: While the X1 Mini may be pricier than competing brands, it offers unique features like OCuLink support.

One XPlayer is no stranger to making a lot of gaming handhelds (arguably more than necessary). The latest addition is the One XPlayer X1 Mini, a smaller version of the X1 I reviewed a few months back.

Overall, the One XPlayer X1 Mini is an improvements over the larger sibling. The design has been refined, the smaller size is much more wieldy, and performance is still pretty good. I still had the usual issues, both because of Windows and some One XPlayer features, so I can't fully recommend it, but I'd say this is better in many ways.

About this review: One XPlayer sent us a prototype unit of the X1 Mini for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in the content of the review.

Smaller, but better One Xplayer X1 Mini A solid gaming handheld 7 / 10 With a more portablea nd more refined design, the One XPlayer X1 Mini is easier to reocmmend than its larger sibling. You still have the usual Windows issues when it comes to playing some games, but overall, it's a solid experience. Pros Solid performance for a lot of games

Great display in a more reasonable size than its larger sibling

Refined design Cons Controller issues

3-in-1 concept makes no sense for this device

Options from bigger brands are more affordable

One XPlayer X1 Mini: Pricing and availability

One XPlayer launched the X1 Mini as part of an Indiegogo campaign on June 6th, 2024, and it's now available directly from the company's website.

Pricing starts at $1,049 for the configuration with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, but you can spend up to $1,399 for the top-tier model with 64GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD.

One Xplayer X1 Mini Dimensions 8.29x5.09x0.79 inches (210.6x129.2x20mm)) Weight 1.57 pounds (710 grams, exclusing controllers); 0.28 pounds (125 grams, controllers) Chipset AMD Ryzen 7 8840U RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 2TB M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Headset Compatibility Headphone jack, Bluetooth Display 88-inch LTPS LCD, 2560x1600, 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits, 133% sRGB Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics 780M (integrated) Ports 2x USB4, 1x USB Type-A 3.2, 1x headphone jack, 1x microSD card reader, 1x OCuLink Battery 65.02Wh Storage Expansion Replaceable M.2 2230/2242 SSD Speakers Dual strereo speakers Price $1,049 Expand

Design and controls

This is much better than the regular X1

Close

Design-wise, the One XPlayer X1 Mini is an improvement across the board compared to the non-mini version I reviewed before. One XPlayer has clearly refined the design with some smoother edges and a proper built-in kickstand. It's a much smaller kickstand compared to the previous model, and it's more akin to the original Nintendo Switch, but now centered and much more sturdy. I quite like it compared to the larger X1, where the kickstand was part of a removable cover that was less flexible and more cumbersome to use. This is a huge improvement.

I also like the feel of the materials a lot more on this device. Both of these units are prototypes, but I'm treating them as finalized units since One XPlayer considers them ready for review. And with that context, the coating on the X1 Mini is far better, with a smoother touch that makes the hardware much more pleasant to hold.

One XPlayer has clearly refined the design

On that note, the smaller size of the device is also a big help here. The big screen on the original X1 even prompted me to write an article about how gaming handhelds are getting too big, so this change is definitely an improvement in my book.

The controllers are basically the same