We've seen a few handheld gaming PCs over the past few years in response to the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, and while the sizes have varied a bit, most devices stick somewhere between 7- and 9-inch displays. Chinese company One XPlayer decided to buck this trend and aim for a massive 11-inch (10.95-inch, to be precise) display while also making something that's a little more versatile.

The One XPlayer X1 is a "3-in-1" device since it can be used as a gaming handheld, a tablet, or a laptop, with the optional keyboard cover. It's powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, so its gaming capabilities are pretty solid, and day-to-day use is fine, though the experience falls short in terms of polish, making this a handheld I wouldn't recommend unless you have a lot of patience.

About this review: One XPlayer sent us a prototype unit of the One XPlayer X1, which the company insisted could be used for a full review. However, the specs in our prototype don't match the final version fully, so performance claims may not be the same in the final product. The company had no input in the content of this review.

One XPlayer X1 Huge screen The biggest gaming handheld out there 5 / 10 $1099 $1189 Save $90 The One XPlayer X1 is a unique gaming handheld with a large 10.95-inch display and detachable controllers, though you can't use them wirelessly unless you pay extra. It offers solid performance and one of the most immersive experiences you can get for handheld gaming, though it's far from perfect. Pros Intel Core Ultra makes a lot of games playable at decent settings

Large, vibrant screen

Comfortable controllers Cons Too large and heavy to carry around and use comfortably as a tablet

Proprietary software is poorly translated and cluttered

"3-in-1" concept falls flat $1099 at One Xplayer

Pricing and availability

The One XPlayer X1 launched via an Indiegogo campaign on January 24th, 2024, and it became fully available through the One XPlayer website after the campaign ended.

The versions available on the official website start at $1,099 with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The model we received for this review features an Intel Core Ultra 5 135H, which doesn't seem to be available to buy.

Specifications Dimensions 252x163x13mm (tablet only) Weight 789 grams (tablet only) Chipset Intel Core Ultra 7 155H RAM Up to 64GB Storage Up to 4TB Wireless Connectivity Yes, Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.2 Headset Compatibility 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth, or USB Display 10.95-inch LTPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560x1600, 120Hz, 540 nits Graphics Intel Arc graphics (integrated) Ports 2x USB4 40Gbps, 1x USB Type-A, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card reader, 1x OcuLink Battery 65.02Wh Storage Expansion Yes, microSD up to 2TB Speakers Dual 1W speakers Price $1,189

Design

This isn't your average tablet

Close

At its core, the One XPlayer X1 is a Windows tablet, so let's take a look at what it's like without the extras. In terms of size, it's not exactly small, certainly not compared to other more mainstream Windows tablets. It is smaller than the Surface Pro 9 (thanks to the smaller screen), but it's very thick, at 13mm. Microsoft's tablet is just 9.3mm thick, for example, so this is a pretty big difference. You can use it as a tablet, but it's not very comfortable to hold or use. That's before you even consider the back plate that serves as a kickstand, which adds even more thickness.

It also weighs 769 grams. For its size, that's not impressive, but it is lighter than the aforementioned Surface Pro 9, so it's still somewhat manageable as a tablet. As a console, though, it's pretty heavy, and longer gaming sessions tend to get a bit uncomfortable holding something so heavy for so long.

Related Surface Pro 9 with 5G review: Windows on Arm keeps getting better Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 with 5G comes with a Qualcomm processor, giving it Windows Studio capabilities and great battery life.

What also doesn't help with the comfort is the very angular, flat design of the edges. On a thinner device, it might not be a problem, but when it's also so thick, some rounded edges would go a long way in providing more comfort.

You can use it as a tablet, but it's not really very comfortable to hold or use.

As for the overall looks of the tablet, it's at least fairly unique. The all-black chassis combined with the red trim around the edges make it stand out from other tablets, and so does the pair of RGB lights on the back on the tablet. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like you can customize these lights at all, but they do add a bit of personality to the design. Overall, One Xplayer went for a gamer-y aesthetic here, with lots of angular patterns around the device, including for the fan intake and exhaust, speaker grills, and more.

Ports let you expand your possibilities

Close

The One XPlayer X1 also has plenty of ports for something so small, and they're a big part of why it's so versatile. Of course, you have connectors on the sides for the detachable controllers, and on the bottom, Pogo pins used for the optional keyboard attachment that turns this into a laptop.

Aside from those, the left side has two fully-features USB4 ports, which allow you to use an external GPU or a docking station if you need more ports for one reason or another. On the right side, you'll find the USB Type-A port and a microSD card reader, so you can expand the storage available for your games and other files.

A noteworthy addition can be found along the top edge, though. In addition to the headphone jack, a plastic cover hides an OCuLink port. OCuLink is a relatively recent technology in consumer devices and it's sort of a competitor to Intel's Thunderbolt. The reason it's here is that it allows for a lot more bandwidth than Thunderbolt, which in turns gives external GPUs a lot more room to breathe when connected to this machine. Unfortunately, OCuLink is not very common in external GPUs, so you have to get the company's OneXGPU or look around for an alternative.

Controllers and software

The controllers are good, once you get them working

Close

I'm still looking at the One XPlayer X1 as a gaming handheld firs and foremost, so let's talk about the controllers. These are included with the device, but out of the box, they only work when attached directly to the X1. If you want to use them wirelessly, you have to buy the controller connector separately, which makes them feel more like a typical controller. Unfortunately, I was not sent the wireless connector, so my experience is limited to using them attached to the console.

Overall, the controllers feel good to use. They're very lightweight, but that's kind of a good thing when the tablet is already so big and heavy. The shape is also fairly comfortable, and they fit right into my hands, so the experience is pretty good overall. The buttons all feel good to press, and I particularly like the micro-switches on the D-pad that make it clicky and responsive. You can also swap the D-pad for an eight-directional pad similar to the Xbox Elite controllers. Interestingly, it seems like One XPlayer decided to skip out on Hall effect analog sticks, but these still feel good, and something akin to a larger version of Nintendo's Joy-Con, but smoother and more comfortable.

I particularly like the micro-switches on the D-pad that make it clicky and responsive

In addition to all the buttons you'd expect, the controllers include a "home" button, which launches Steam and can also switch to Big Picture mode, which works really well with this kind of device. The other is the keyboard button, which can launch the on-screen keyboard, but also switch the input to mouse mode, so you can use the analog sticks to navigate Windows. The are also two customizable buttons on the back, which you can assign to other buttons, macros, or even keyboard keys, which makes them quite useful.

The problem is, when my controllers arrived, they were unusable. After reaching o