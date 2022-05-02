OneDrive for Business gets new features for file management on the web

Microsoft has announced a handful of improvements to OneDrive for business users with the goal of making file management easier. Specifically, the new features help to bring together the file management experience for OneDrive, Teams, and SharePoint.

First off, OneDrive now lets you quickly access all your Teams from its web interface. You can go to the More places option on the sidebar to view all your Teams at once, and you can pin them to your Quick Access list, too. This feature was actually announced a few months ago, but it should be fully available now.

When navigating libraries associated with Teams or SharePoint, you can also switch between libraries more easily. There’s a new dropdown menu that lets you easily switch between the libraries available in that specific team or site. On that note, you can also now pin shared libraries to the Quick Access list, so you don’t have to navigate through your Teams or SharePoint sites each time if you just want quick access to a specific library.

Microsoft is also making it easier to move files around with a destination picker that lets you see all your locations easily. You can move files from your personal OneDrive storage to a shared SharePoint library, for example, and all the locations are easily visible. You can also now move shortcuts into different locations. For instance, if you create a shortcut to a shared folder in Teams, it would usually show up in your root OneDrive folder, but now you can organize that shortcut into whatever folder you prefer for easier access.

Finally, it’s now easier to clean up once you’ve finished a specific task. OneDrive now allows you to delete large folders with up to 10,000 items at once, so once you don’t need those files anymore, you can remove them all easily and de-clutter your cloud storage so you can focus on files that are still relevant.

Source: Microsoft