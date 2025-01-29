Summary OneDrive on macOS now allows special characters in file names like " and * - unlike Windows.

OneDrive is an extremely useful cloud storage service that comes bundled with Microsoft 365. The free version of the service features 5GB of storage, but if you purchase a Microsoft 365 Family subscription, you can utilize a massive 6TB of storage (1TB per person). Apart from storing your files, OneDrive clients across various platforms also offer tons of other functionalities, including Files On-Demand. Now, Microsoft has announced a couple of more exciting features for OneDrive customers using macOS.

Special characters and external drives

OneDrive users on macOS will be very pleased to know that they can now create file names with the following special characters:

"

*

:

<

>

?

/

\

|

It is very interesting to note that since Windows does not allow these special characters in file names, this feature will never make its way to the operating system. On the other hand, macOS has no such restrictions, which pushed Microsoft to prioritize the development of this capability exclusively on this platform. That said, it is important to understand that Windows, iOS, and Android, and web versions of OneDrive will still show the special characters in their HTML-encoded forms. Admins do have the ability to disable this naming system completely using the DisableNameMangling configuration, though.

Another interesting feature now available for OneDrive customers using macOS is the ability to sync to a non-Home drive. However, there are certain restrictions on this capability for now, such as:

You must be running macOS 15.0 or later.

You must be running OneDrive 25.004 or later.

You must be in the Insiders ring.

Your external volume must meet the following requirements: Non-removable/non-ejectable, as understood by macOS Formatted for APFS Protected by FileVault Not read-only, a network drive, or marked as quarantined by macOS



OneDrive will still store a small amount of state data on your Home volume, but it will sync all data to your external drive only. Additionally, customers who already sync to OneDrive will first need to unlink their existing connection and then re-link to the external drive in order to get this functionality to work.