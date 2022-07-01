OneDrive’s Photo Story feature is now available in public preview

In February this year, we spotted evidence pointing towards a new Photo Story feature in a teardown of Microsoft OneDrive v6.49 Beta 1 for Android. Initially, the strings only revealed the feature’s name. However, a subsequent beta release (v6.50 Beta 3) included more strings highlighting its functionality. Microsoft has now officially announced the feature, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

In a recent post on the OneDrive blog, Microsoft reveals that Photo Story in OneDrive is “a new, interactive feature that securely connects your favorite memories to the people who matter the most.” Essentially, the feature lets OneDrive users create a private, invitation-only feed where they can share images with family and friends. It offers support for comments, reactions, and notifications.

Currently, the feature is available in beta in Australia on the OneDrive mobile app for Android and iOS, along with OneDrive for web. Microsoft plans to roll it out to users in the U.S. and other regions later this year. If you wish to try it out, you can download the OneDrive mobile app on your smartphone and sign up for a personal OneDrive account. Once you’re in, you can select the Shared tab to create your first photo story. You can then invite friends and family to view your photo story feed, and they will be able to leave comments and reactions on the images you share.

The Photo Story feature is available for OneDrive Basic 5GB (free), OneDrive Standalone 100GB, Microsoft 365 Personal, and Microsoft 365 family accounts. It is not available for OneDrive work or school accounts.

What do you think of OneDrive’s new Photo Story feature? Do you think it’s a handy addition, or would you much rather have Microsoft focus on other, more useful features for its cloud storage service? Let us know in the comments section below.