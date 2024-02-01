Key Takeaways Microsoft has given OneDrive a shiny new UI for 2024, designed to reduce clutter and help users find files faster.

The revamped OneDrive includes a "People" tab for organizing files based on shared contacts and new tools for better organization.

Users can easily sort files by different types, create new Microsoft Office documents, and upload files directly from the client.

January has only just ended, and we've already seen Microsoft revamp two of its apps to suit the new year. First, we saw the company rename its mobile browser to "Microsoft Edge: AI Browser," and now OneDrive is getting its turn in the spotlight. Microsoft has revealed a shiny new UI for OneDrive, and you can give the update a try for yourself starting today.

Microsoft's brand-new OneDrive UI

As announced on the Microsoft Tech Community website, OneDrive is getting a sleek new look to ring in 2024. We already saw snippets of this redesign back when Microsoft announced that Copilot was arriving on OneDrive, and now it's available for everyone to try. You can see Microsoft's provided comparison animation below.

The UI revamp is more than just a pretty face. Microsoft states that the UI is designed in a way that "reduces clutter and distractions" and should let you find what you're looking for much faster than in the old design. OneDrive also features a new "People" tab which organizes files based on the people you've shared them with.

The update introduces some new tools to let you organize your files better. The new file filters button at the top of the screen lets you sort by different file types with a click of a button. And the "add new" button now lets you create a new Microsoft Office document within OneDrive or upload a new file or folder directly from the client itself.

As such, if you're a busy work-from-home person who's always losing their files, perhaps give this new OneDrive update a try and see if it helps you with your work. After all, you need the right tools (including a great office desk) to get the job done properly.