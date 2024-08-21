Key Takeaways OneDrive and Mega offer different features catering to distinct needs and preferences.

OneDrive and Mega are two of the Titans which are popular in the cloud storage market. While both solutions offer a plethora of features, they have distinct characteristics that cater to different needs and preferences. Picking between them can be challenging, as you need to factor in cost, security, amount of storage, speed, and other factors. In this post, we will compare OneDrive and Mega to help you decide which one is the best choice for you.

Cross-platform availability

Whether you are using a PC, a Mac, or a mobile device, both OneDrive and Mega have got you covered. However, Linux users should probably consider Mega since it has a native app for that less-common platform, too.

Both OneDrive and Mega offer capable web versions though, and we will use them in the comparison below.

User interface

OneDrive used to look quite outdated on the web. However, Microsoft recently delivered a major UI makeover with rounded design elements. It looks modern and aesthetically pleasing. Mega, in comparison, looks and feels out-of-date. Mega surely needs a design refresh on the web.

OneDrive vs. Mega: Features

Let’s go over some of the distinctive features of OneDrive and Mega, starting with the former.

Microsoft 365 integration

OneDrive’s robust integration with Microsoft 365 apps shouldn’t surprise anyone. All the Office apps use OneDrive by default to store your files and enable collaboration. You can create a new Word document, PowerPoint presentation, a OneNote notebook, or an Excel workbook right from your OneDrive home.

Windows integration

As expected, OneDrive is the go-to solution for Windows PC users to back up their system preferences, apps, local folders, and more. It’s the preferred cloud storage solution for Windows users to be able to restore their PCs seamlessly.

Personal vault

This is another neat add-on in OneDrive. As the name suggests, Personal Vault offers a dedicated private space in OneDrive to store your confidential files and media. It basically adds an extra layer of security to your private files.

While both Mega and OneDrive come with a dedicated Photos tab, Microsoft’s solution is simply a step ahead with editing tools, albums, and more. You can adjust your photos, apply filters, and even explore markup tools to make edits on the go. There is also an option to filter your library based on places and things.

Now, let's see how Mega differs from and trumps OneDrive in some key areas.

Privacy and security

Mega is known for privacy and security features. There is a very good reason behind this. Mega follows a zero-knowledge encryption model where your files are encrypted before reaching Mega’s servers. It supports end-to-end encryption during file sharing, and you remain the sole owner of your encryption keys.

Your paid subscription also comes with VPN service to hide your IP address and device browsing history from prying eyes.

Like the Finder app on Mac, Mega supports tags to organize your files like a pro. This feature may look small on paper, but when you deal with thousands of documents and media clips, you can label specific ones to easily access them when you need them later.

Collaborative add-ons

Mega comes with a couple of add-ons to boost team productivity. You can start a conversation with individual Mega members and even create a group chat with anyone - even if they are not on Mega. You can also compose audio and video calls with anyone without signing up for Mega. The company offers unlimited participants and unlimited hours with their paid plans, which is quite generous and allows power users to enjoy smooth team communication.

Flexible pricing

Microsoft 365 Personal or Home plan will top out at just 2TB of OneDrive storage. In comparison, you can purchase up to 10PB (Perabyte) of space in Mega (more on that in the pricing section). You can simply head to Mega's pricing section, sign up for the Pro Flexi plan, and use a slider to check the estimated price for your desired storage and transfer quota.

Sharing and collaboration

Both OneDrive and Mega have covered the basics here. You can password-protect a link and even add an expiry date. OneDrive keeps your old deleted items for 30 days, while with Mega, the Pro plans let you retrieve deleted data for up to 180 days.

OneDrive vs. Mega: Pricing

Mega easily wins this one. The company is quite generous in terms of free storage. It offers 20GB of free space compared to OneDrive’s mere 5GB of initial storage.

As for paid plans, they start at $2 per month for 100GB OneDrive storage (Microsoft 365 Basic). Microsoft also offers 1TB of OneDrive storage to Microsoft 365 subscribers, pricing for which starts at $70 per year (or $7 per month) for Microsoft 365 Personal plan.

Mega offers multiple Pro plans. They start at $11 per month for 2TB of space. You can purchase up to 16TB of storage in the Pro plan. Mega Pro Flexi plans also offer an option to buy even more storage. That’s quite handy if you plan to store a lot of data on the cloud. With OneDrive personal plans, you can only add up to 2TB of space with your account.

Solve your cloud storage dilemma

Ultimately, the choice between OneDrive and Mega depends on your individual needs and preferences. OneDrive, with its tight integration with Microsoft services and media editing features, can be an excellent option for those seeking a seamless cloud storage experience. On the other hand, Mega focuses on privacy and robust security features and is an ideal choice for users who prioritize data protection. Additionally, the volume offered by Mega far exceeds that of OneDrive, so if you are looking to store massive amounts of information, that would be a key factor.

