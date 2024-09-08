Apple Notes used to be quite basic compared to Microsoft's note-taking solution. However, recent macOS updates have significantly enhanced Apple's default Notes app with valuable features and productivity add-ons. Now, they are both comparable with robust core functionalities. But which one is better? In this guide, we will compare Apple Notes to OneNote and help you make an informed decision that aligns with your needs and preferences. It may depend on more than just whether you own a Mac or PC, as either app could be a viable option for Mac users.

I will use the latest Notes app from macOS Sequoia and OneNote for Mac to make a fair comparison.

Related 5 reasons I keep coming back to OneNote Its wide coverage and efficiencies are second to none

Cross-platform availability

Right off the bat, let’s talk about the elephant in the room. As an official offering from Apple, the Apple Notes app is limited to the company’s devices only. You can access it on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and web only.

In comparison, OneNote is a truly cross-platform solution, with native apps available for all the major platforms. It even has a robust web version so that you can access your notebooks on Chromebooks and Linux machines. If you regularly alternate between various platforms, Microsoft's solution will be the best option in this case.

User interface and notes editor

It’s a standard affair on both OneNote and Apple Notes. They use a familiar interface with a standard toolbar at the top and notes and relevant sections on the sidebar. They both support dark theme, too. Overall, unlike modern tools like Notion, Craft, and Obsidian, you won’t have a hard time getting started with either of them.

I do have some observations regarding the toolbar. While the macOS Notes app has sufficient text editing tools, OneNote simply offers far more options to craft your notes. For example, you can insert useful tags, equations, and even subscripts and superscripts.

Notes organization

Here is where it gets interesting. Both OneNote and Apple Notes support standard hierarchy where you can create folders (notebooks), sub-folders (sections), and notes (pages in OneNote).

With OneNote, you can assign a tag to a note, such as question, important, favorite, etc. Once you insert a tag into a page, you can search for it later using that term. It’s not the most user-friendly way to organize your notes.

Apple Notes supports a standard tags system via hashtags, and you can easily filter your notes using relevant terms. Another interesting and productive add-on is Smart Folders. You can create a smart folder and set an automation rule where the system organizes notes based on these tags.

For example, you can create a Finance folder and set a rule to send all notes that carry #invoice, #stocks, #money, and other such related tags. It’s a must-have feature in Apple Notes for power users.

While both OneNote and Apple Notes offer real-time collaboration, there are some differences. Apple gives you more flexibility when inviting others. For example, you can share an entire folder, sub-folder, or even a single note with someone.

In contrast, there is no way to share a page or a section through OneNote. You need to collaborate on the entire notebook only, which is surely inconvenient in specific scenarios.

OneNote vs. Apple Notes: Features

Here are some of the noteworthy and unique features of OneNote and Apple Notes. Let’s start with the former.

Microsoft 365 integration

No surprises here. OneNote has a robust integration with the existing Microsoft products. For example, you can easily access your notebooks from the Windows Start menu, insert Outlook meetings with a single click, and even use Loop components right in your OneNote pages. It’s a no-brainer choice for anyone invested in the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.

Web Clipper

OneNote has a handy web clipper on Google Chrome and other Chromium browsers. It’s quite handy if you regularly clip articles from the web.

Templates and page customization options

Close

Thanks to a respectable template collection, you don’t need to start a page from scratch. There is an option to use OneNote templates from third-party sources, too. You can also change page color and style within your OneNote notebook.

Now, let’s go over a couple of unique features of Apple Notes.

Integration on Apple devices

The Notes app is neatly integrated on Apple devices. For example, there is a note shortcut where you can jot down a quick thought using your iPad or Mac hot corner function. When you record a call (available on iOS 18), the system stores those recordings in Apple Notes. The drawing tools remain more or less the same on both apps.

Pin and lock notes

Unlike OneNote, Apple Notes lets you pin important notes at the top for easy access. You can even lock individual notes to keep prying eyes away. On OneNote, there is an option to lock an entire section only.

OneNote vs. Apple Notes: Pricing

All the OneNote and Apple Notes features are completely free to use, except for the cloud storage aspect. OneNote uses OneDrive, while Apple Notes uses the iCloud platform to sync your notes between devices. Both the cloud storage platforms offer 5GB of free space by default, which is quite easy to fill up in a short time.

After that, you need to pay to unlock extra storage. The pricing starts at $2 per month for 100GB of OneDrive storage and $1 per month for 50GB of iCloud space.

Your note-taking dilemma solved

As you can see from the comparison above, both OneNote and Apple Notes excel in different areas. While OneNote has a better integration with existing Microsoft services, web clipper, and template support, Apple Notes marches ahead with its class-leading sync and flawless integration on the company’s devices, as well as privacy and sharing features. Both options are solid choices. Choose one that aligns with your workflow and device preferences.

OneNote also edges out Apple Notes in terms of versatility. If you're interested, you can learn more about how to use your existing OneNote notebook as a digital journal, too.