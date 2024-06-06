Key Takeaways OneNote and Notion both offer cross-platform availability, but OneNote has a more native feel on mobile devices.

OneNote has a traditional interface with notebooks, while Notion has a modern, minimalistic UI with block-based editing.

Notion offers a rich template library and unique features like synced blocks and third-party app integration, making it a versatile option.

In today’s day and age, note-taking has evolved beyond pen and paper. While Microsoft OneNote has been a go-to choice for many, Notion has emerged as a front-runner in the productivity app space. They both have unique offerings and strengths, but which one is right for you? Whether you’re a student, a professional, or someone striving to keep your laptop more organized, this guide will illuminate which app reigns supreme: OneNote or Notion.

Cross-platform availability

Both OneNote and Notion have covered the basics here. They are available on Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android, iPad, and the web. They even have a web extension on the Chrome Web Store, too. However, we will give OneNote an edge here. OneNote mobile and tablet apps are native, and feel better compared to Notion’s web-wrapper solutions.

User interface and notes editor

Close

When it comes to the UI and notes editor, there couldn’t be more differences between OneNote and Notion.

OneNote has a traditional approach with notebooks, sections, and pages on the left side, plus a toolbar at the top. Compared to OneNote, Notion has a minimalistic approach with a simple UI. However, you don’t see the usual editor at the top. All the options are hidden behind ‘/’ command, which may take some time to get used to. Notion also has a block-based editor, where you can move around different blocks via drag and drop on a page. OneNote offers a container instead, which is a similar but slightly outdated approach.

Notes organization

When you pile up your digital notebook with hundreds of notes, effective note organization plays a key role in streamlining your workflow. With OneNote, you can create sections, sub-sections, and pages to organize your notes. You can also assign default tags such as To Do, Definition, Important, and more, then later find these notes using the search bar. Like Notion, there is an option to interlink your OneNote pages, too.

Notion also follows the same hierarchy where you can create workspaces, add sections, and new pages. However, there is no way to add tags.

Templates library

Close

Although both OneNote and Notion offer templates, the latter is miles ahead with a rich template library. Whether you want to create a to-do list, meeting note format, subscription tracker, habit tracker, or content calendar, you will surely find a ready-to-use template from Notion. You can also find useful templates from existing Notion users. OneNote’s templates library is quite slim and looks outdated compared to Notion.

Features

Sharing and collaboration

Both OneNote and Notion support real-time collaboration. There are some differences though. When you share a OneNote notebook, you have the option to password-protect the link to avoid unauthorized access.

With Notion, you can publish a Notion page as a static webpage if you'd like. Once you publish it, you can view page analytics and updates from the menu.

Let's go through some of the noteworthy features of OneNote specifically now.

Microsoft 365 integration

As expected, OneNote works seamlessly with other Microsoft apps. You can insert your Outlook meeting details, add Outlook tasks, capture quick notes on Windows, and sync all your notes across the platforms via OneDrive. Needless to say, it’s an obvious choice for Microsoft 365 subscribers.

OneNote has robust inking tools for taking handwritten notes. You can use a pen, marker, or highlighter, and change the ink color, stroke size, and more. This can be quite handy for tablet users. It is actually one of the major reasons behind OneNote’s growing popularity in the education sector.

Now, let’s check out some of the top Notion features that make it unique in this space.

Database options

When you create a database in Notion, you have multiple options for column formatting. You can set columns as text, number, multi-select, status, date, person, checkbox, URL, and more. These options open up various possibilities for your Notion database.

Even when you insert a board view for your projects, you can switch to table, timeline, calendar, list, and gallery view with a single click.

Synced blocks

Synced blocks are another important Notion add-on worth talking about. You can create a synced block and share it across relevant Notion pages. When you edit a block, the changes will reflect to all the synced blocks automatically.

Third-party apps integration

Unlike OneNote, Notion works well with the top third-party apps and services. You can insert and preview files from Google Drive, Figma, Framer, Miro, Sketch, Loom, Jira, OneDrive, Dropbox, Box, and more with a simple / command.

AI features and pricing

OneNote uses Copilot, while Notion has an AI add-on to enable AI features. You can summarize a note, translate it, write a post, and do much more by summoning up AI. Both are paid features though. Copilot Pro starts at $20 per month and unlocks AI features across Microsoft 365 apps. Notion AI is an optional add-on at $8 per month.

Both OneNote and Notion programs are free to download and use. OneNote uses OneDrive to sync notes, and when you run out of space, you can purchase a OneDrive storage plan that starts at $2 per month.

Notion also has a robust free plan. It offers unlimited file uploads, a 30-day page history, and much more with an $8 monthly plan if you prefer.

Pick your digital diary

The verdict is quite clear. Go with OneNote if you use Microsoft 365 apps, want ink tools for handwritten notes, and prefer its no-nonsense approach to taking notes. Notion is more than just a note-taking tool though, as it lets you create personal Wiki and databases, manage projects, and more in a modern block-based editor. If you are leaning towards the latter, read our dedicated guide to learn the top Notion tricks.