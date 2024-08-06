Key Takeaways Standard Notes has better cross-platform availability, including a native app for Linux users.

Both OneNote and Standard Notes keep it simple with user interface, but Standard Notes offers more customization options.

Standard Notes offers unique features like spreadsheet support and link related notes, while OneNote integrates well with Microsoft 365.

Digital note-taking apps have truly transformed the way we capture thoughts, ideas, tasks, and personal projects. Among the endless capable solutions, OneNote and Standard Notes have grabbed the attention of productivity nerds and power note-takers. They both have their own distinct approach to note-taking, overall organization, and functionality. In this post, we will compare both tools based on the user interface, customization, note-taking tools, features, price, and more.

Cross-platform availability

Standard Notes has a slight edge in terms of cross-platform availability. While both note-taking apps are available on major platforms like iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, web, and as an extension on Chrome Web Store, Standard Notes has a native app on Linux, too. It should come in handy for those who have a Linux machine in their workflow.

User interface and customization

No major surprises here. Unlike some of the new-age note-taking solutions, both OneNote and Standard Notes have kept it simple with UI. All the essential editing tools are at the top, and you can access your notebooks, sub-notebooks, and tags from the sidebar. New users won’t have a hard time getting started with either program.

In terms of customization, you can only switch between a dark and light theme in OneNote. However, Standard Notes is a step ahead with different themes, such as Carbon, Titanium, Dark, Midnight, Futura, and more.

Close

Whether you use OneNote or Standard Notes, you have a bunch of tools at your disposal to craft perfect notes. Standard Notes has a super note offering where you can unlock more functions such as Markdown support, collapsible sections, code blocks, and password generation.

In comparison, OneNote offers several page colors and styles to choose from. Students can use it to replicate their physical notebooks in OneNote.

In terms of note organization, both tools are more or less the same. You can create multiple notebooks and subsections, and draft new notes easily. Standard Notes also supports tags (#hashtags) to organize your notes effectively.

OneNote vs. Standard Notes: Features

Let’s go over some of the unique features of OneNote and Standard Notes, beginning with the former.

Microsoft 365 integration

As an important component of the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, OneNote has flawless integration with other company apps like Outlook, OneDrive, Loop, and more. For example, you can insert and edit Loop components, create Outlook tasks, and insert a spreadsheet from Excel right into a OneNote page.

Math equations

This is one of the best and often overlooked features of OneNote. You can simply perform basic math formulas on a OneNote page. You need to type the math equation and press = at the end to get the final result, or write it out with your stylus if you prefer. You don’t need to open the calculator separately to get an answer.

Students and creatives will find the handwriting and drawing tools quite useful. It supports multiple types of pens, strokes, shades, shapes, and more. Students can change the page style, pick up a stylus, and start writing lecture notes.

Now, let’s go over some of the noteworthy (no pun intended) features of Standard Notes.

Link related notes

You can link related notes right at the top. You can simply start typing a note name and select a relevant option from the drop-down menu. It’s a productivity booster for many pro note-takers, as it helps keep your associated thoughts together.

Spreadsheet support

Source: Standard Notes

Built-in spreadsheet support is quite unusual for a note-taking app. You can switch your note type to a spreadsheet format and create useful databases in no time. It’s entirely up to you to pick whatever note type is most relevant to your needs.

Support for plugins

With a paid plan, you can also unlock more plugins, such as advanced checklists, different themes, and more, for your Standard Notes account.

OneNote vs. Standard Notes: Privacy

Privacy is a core part of Standard Notes. All your notes are end-to-end encrypted, and it supports 2FA to keep prying eyes away from your account. The sharing and export options are quite limited, though.

With OneNote, you can invite others for real-time collaboration and even share an entire notebook with password protection and expiry links. Both apps let you password-protect notes and specific sections.

OneNote vs. Standard Notes: Pricing

Here is where it gets interesting. All OneNote features are completely free to use. You only need to pay for OneDrive storage to store and sync your notes across devices. The pricing starts at $2 per month for 100GB of space.

In contrast, most Standard Notes features are locked behind a paid subscription. The Standard Plus plan is priced at $63 per year. There is no monthly plan.

A note-worthy duel

Whether you are a student managing multiple subjects, or a professional wrangling complex projects, or simply someone who likes to organize their thoughts and ideas effectively, selecting the right note-taking app can make all the difference in your productivity.

While both OneNote and Standard Notes excel at the basics, they have somewhat different approaches. Evaluate your needs, note-taking style, and budget, and pick a suitable option for your workflow.

Joplin is another very capable note-taking tool available. Check out our comparison between OneNote and Joplin to learn all the differences.