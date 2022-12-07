Microsoft has announced that the OneNote app for Windows is getting an update early next year to add support for vertical tabs. This will make it so that tabs, which represent the sections in a given notebook, are displayed vertical next to the page list.

According to Microsoft, this is the most requested feature for OneNote ever since the company moved to the unified app. The company had recently merged the classic OneNote desktop app with the modern app designed for Windows 10, which means the latter was killed off in favor of a redesign for the classic app that modernized it. Microsoft attempted to bring feature parity to the new app with features like dictation, but vertical tabs were still missing.

With the upcoming update, users who prefer vertical tabs will once again be able to opt for that layout. Not only is this similar to the now-defunct Windows 10 app, but this behavior is also closer to what you get with the OneNote app on Android, iOS, Mac, and even the web, so it should feel more familiar to everyone. With this view, you'll be able to see all your notebooks at once on the sidebar, with each section contained within displayed underneath.

If you prefer the horizontal tab layout, you'll still be able to switch back, so you can choose whatever works best for you. The option to switch layouts will be in the View tab of the OneNote app.

Microsoft didn't give a more specific date when you can expect this feature to be available, so we'll have to wait for more information on that front. Office Insiders should also be able to try the new layout soon. It's worth noting that these features typically take some time to roll out to everyone, so you may not see it right away.

Source: Microsoft