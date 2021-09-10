Get 45 Hours of Bluetooth ANC from the OneOdio A30 Headphones

Active noise-canceling technology is one of the best innovations to come along in headphones in recent years. If you’ve been holding out and are waiting for a good sale before you get your first pair, now is your chance. These Bluetooth headphones are packed with great features and have really effective ANC. See the benefits of the OneOdio A30 and check out the sale prices below.

Get up to 30 hours of playback time on the OneOdio Bluetooth headphones. These over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones are perfect for audiophiles and music lovers, who want to eliminate background noise to get the purest sound possible. Using Bluetooth 5.0, you’ll have up to 33 feet in range from your media source. The 40mm is able to deliver between 20Hz-20kHz of audio, with a noise reduction depth of 29dB.

Inside the box you’ll find your A30 headphones and a 3.5mm aux cable for wired listening. A USB C cable is included which is used to charge your headphones. You’ll also have a carrying bag and a dual 3.5mm jack airplane adapter, which are great accessories for traveling.

A30 Specifications:

Bluetooth Version: V5.0

Battery Capacity: 3.7V/500mAH

Noise Reduction Depth: 26±3dB

Charging Time: About 2.5 hours

Using Time 1: 15 hours (ANC+BT)

Using Time 2: 25 hours (BT Only)

Using Time 3: 45 hours (ANC Only)

Bluetooth Profile: HFP/HSP/A2DP/AVRCP

Bluetooth Range: 10m/33ft

Sensitivity: 100±3dB

Impedance: 32Ω

Driver Diameter: 40mm

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

These headphones are capable of playing HiFi audio and produce a powerful deep bass sound. They’re comfortable enough that you can wear them for several hours without any fatigue. Use the links below to get the OneOdio A30 at this special sale price.

Get 20% off with code XDA20 on the Official Website

US Amazon

UK Amazon

Official website

