Vanilla OnePlus 10 could launch with 150W wired fast charging support

OnePlus 10 Pro buyers be like T_T

After launching its latest flagship — the OnePlus 10 Pro — in international markets last month, OnePlus might be gearing up to launch the vanilla OnePlus 10. Although the company hasn’t shared any official information about the device so far, renowned leaker OnLeaks has now revealed its specifications.

According to OnLeaks (via Digit), OnePlus is currently testing two variants of the vanilla OnePlus 10. One of the variants features a Qualcomm chip, while the other packs a MediaTek SoC. While the leak doesn’t clarify exactly which Qualcomm chip we will see on the OnePlus 10, it could either be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+. On the other hand, the MediaTek variant will likely pack a Dimensity 9000 SoC.

The leak further reveals that the OnePlus 10 will pack either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The device will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The leak suggests that the device might also feature LTPO 2.0 for 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate support. However, we aren’t sure of this at the moment.

In the camera department, the vanilla OnePlus 10 will reportedly feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera on the back. Over on the front, it will feature a 32MP selfie shooter.

A 4,800mAh battery with 150W wired fast charging support will round off the hardware. It’s worth noting that the upcoming OnePlus 10R is also rumored to feature 150W fast charging support. Early OnePlus 10 Pro buyers might regret their purchase if this stands true, as it only offers 80W wired fast charging support.

On the software front, the OnePlus 10 will likely run the latest version of OnePlus’ custom Android skin — OxygenOS 12 — based on Android 12. Lastly, the report adds that the OnePlus 10 is currently in its early stages of development, and it could make its way to the market in the second half of this year.

Source: Digit

Featured image: OnePlus 10 Pro