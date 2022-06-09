OnePlus finally brings the 12/256GB variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro to the US and Canada

Three months after debuting the OnePlus 10 Pro in China, OnePlus brought it over to international markets. However, while most regions got both 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants of the device, buyers in North America only got the entry-level 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Shortly after the international launch, OnePlus confirmed that it had plans to bring the higher-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro to the US and Canada. Now it’s finally putting those plans to action.

OnePlus today announced that the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro will go on sale in the US and Canada starting June 15. The device will be available in a single Volcanic Black colorway for USD 969 and CAD 1,249. As a promotional offer for the new RAM/storage variant, OnePlus is offering a free OnePlus Buds Pro on purchases made between June 15 and June 20.

The 12/256GB variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available through OnePlus’ website, Amazon, and Best Buy. The phone will be compatible with T-Mobile and Verizon’s 5G network. In addition, it will work with AT&T’s 4G LTE network.

OnePlus is also revamping its Red Cable Club in North America with popular third-party benefits and “transitioning to a points-based system where members can earn and redeem OnePlus currency called ‘RedCoins.'” Red Cable Club members will be able to redeem the RedCoins for DoorDash gift cards, Google One subscriptions, SurfShark VPN subscriptions, and more! Those who’re new to the Red Cable Club will also receive 500 RedCoins and will be able to participate in fun games to earn more. T-Mobile customers will get an additional 2000 RedCoins, along with additional benefits like extended warranty, increased device trade-in bonus ($50), and free shipping vouchers.

Before purchasing the device, check out our in-depth review of the OnePlus 10 Pro to learn all about it.