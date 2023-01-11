Although the avalanche of sales during the holiday has pretty much come to a stand still, that doesn't mean we still can't find some great deals here and there across the internet. This week, OnePlus is back at with promotional pricing on some of its best products to date. Now through January 15, the company will be offering discounts on its OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus Nord N20. If you're looking to replace your current phone or have been eyeing a new one, this is a great time to buy.

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro $600 $800 Save $200 The OnePlus 10 Pro is a great flagship-level smartphone that is now being offered at a discount, knocking $200 off. $600 at OnePlus

While the hype surrounding OnePlus has died down considerably since its heyday, it still manages to offer some excellent devices at great prices. It also has a relatively diverse lineup to choose from, offering a smartphone at nearly every price point. The OnePlus 10 Pro is our overall best pick, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. When it comes to the current promotion, you can get $200 off the 8GB model with 128GB of internal storage, which is an excellent price.

OnePlus Nord N20 OnePlus Nord N20 5G $230 $300 Save $70 The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is a good successor to the Nord N10 that looks great both on paper as well as in real life. $230 at OnePlus

If you're looking for a more affordable option, the OnePlus Nord N20 is now on sale as well, coming in at just $230. The device has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It also has a triple camera array on the rear, housing a 64MP main sensor, 2MP monochrome sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. Currently, the Nord N20 is being discounted by $70, knocking it down to just $230, making it a great deal. Be sure to check out all the deals as they will be live all week, with the last day set for January 15.