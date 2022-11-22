The OnePlus 10 Pro has its lowest price so far, knocking $250 off its current retail price, making it an incredible deal during Black Friday.

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro $549.99 $799.99 Save $250 The OnePlus 10 Pro is a great phone featuring an excellent processor, a Hasselblad camera, and a unique design with beautiful Emerald Forest coloring. $549.99 at Amazon

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a beautiful handset featuring a unique design with extremely capable hardware. The handset was originally released towards the top of the year, with a retail price of $899. Since then, it has dropped by $100, but it is now being discounted even further, coming in at just $549.99 during the Black Friday sale.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The handset also has a large 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. When it comes to cameras, it features a triple-camera setup co-developed by Hasselblad with a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto lens. With selfies, you'll be shooting with a 32MP electronically stabilized camera.

When it comes to power, you'll get a 5,000mAh battery, good for all-day use, with quick charging capabilities backed by OnePlus' Super VOOC 65W charging speeds. While not the fastest, it's still quite quick regarding charging speeds. All in all, this is a very capable smartphone, and now, priced at its new low, it's quite a steal. If you've been thinking about upgrading your current phone or just buying a new one, this handset is a great option.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be on promotion for a limited time. If you happen to click the link and see a different price, the promotion is either over, or the product is sold out. If you've had your eye on other models, be sure to check some of the best Android handsets out there before you make your final decision.