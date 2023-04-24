Summer's just around the corner, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to get a great deal on smartphones. The OnePlus 10 Pro and Nord N200, some of the best OnePlus smartphones available, are now on sale for a limited time. The OnePlus 10 Pro is a powerful handset starting at $550, while the Nord N200 is now priced at just $180. Both are great options, so no matter which one you choose, you really can't go wrong.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a large 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, can pack up to 12GB RAM, and have up to 512GB of internal storage. In addition, the handset has a powerful camera setup featuring three camera sensors with a 48MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto.

Those that enjoy taking selfies will be delighted with the 32MP front-facing camera. Battery life is fantastic thanks to the 5,000 battery that can last most users all day. If you need to charge up, the handset can quickly charge up with 65W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds.

Those looking for a more budget-friendly option will be ecstatic with the Nord N200, as it offers a large 6.49 inch 90Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage space. The handset's storage can be expanded using microSD cards. When it comes to cameras, you'll get a triple camera array with a 13MP main shooter, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth camera.

While not the most powerful camera setup on the market, it'll get the job done. As for its battery, you'll get all day use thanks to the 5,000mAh unit, and fast charging up to 18W wired. Again, this handset costs just $180 right now, so it's definitely a great value.