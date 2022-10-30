OnePlus hasn't really hit it out of the park lately with its higher-end smartphone models. But that doesn't mean it's not making good products. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is a prime example of a smartphone that pretty much delivers on all fronts but just flew under the radar, mainly because of its release window and price. Now, the handset is getting a new lease on life thanks to a newly discounted price that will be available for a limited time.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G model featured in the new promotion has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It features a large 6.7-inch 1440p 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery compatible with 65W SuperVOOC charging. Furthermore, it has a 48MP main camera sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens. For selfies, the phone shoots using a 32MP electronically stabilized camera. For the most part, this is a fantastic phone, and now, one of our complaints about it in our original review, the price, has now been solved.

So, if you've been keen on getting a new Android smartphone, now might be a good time, especially if you've been looking for a handset from OnePlus. If you are interested, be sure to check out the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G using the link below. As a reminder, this is a limited-time promotion, and as such, the pricing can always change. If you don't see the discounted price, that means that the product has already sold out or the promotional offer has expired. If you missed out, don't worry, you can always check out some of the best Android smartphone options for under $500.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G offers impressive specifications, with a sleek design, at an ultra-low price. View at Best Buy

Source: Best Buy