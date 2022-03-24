OnePlus 10 Pro 5G global launch event is set for March 31st

OnePlus has been slowly sharing more and more information about the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G over the past few months. However, there are apparently still more details that haven’t been officially disclosed yet, so OnePlus is gearing up for a March 31 global launch event.

OnePlus announced that it will launch the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in India, Europe, and North America with a live event on March 31 at 10:00 AM ET. That’s right, this is an announcement for an announcement, after the phone in question has already been announced several times. Sigh.

So, what’s actually being announced this time, you may ask? OnePlus says it will reveal final device pricing for the launch regions, as well as more details in general and the phone’s “competitive advantage.” The OnePlus 10 Pro is already available in China at a starting price of CNY 4,699, which translates to around $740/₹54,500, but direct conversions aren’t always a good indicator of final pricing. For reference, the OnePlus 9 Pro started at $1,069 in the United States.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 5,000mAh battery, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, Bluetooth 5,2, 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, three rear cameras, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Unless OnePlus is revamping the hardware for the international release, which seems unlikely, don’t expect a headphone jack or microSD card slot. At least you still get the classic physical alert slider, which is still a rarity on Android smartphones.

OnePlus will host the live stream on the official OnePlus YouTube channel, so be sure to subscribe ahead of time if you want to know when the event starts. The March 31 date gives you plenty of time to buy popcorn for the ultimate viewing experience, and just like reruns of your favorite movie or TV show, you’ll already know what to expect. Meanwhile, you can check out our OnePlus 10 Pro camera review to get our views on the phone’s camera performance.