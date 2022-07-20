Does the OnePlus 10 Pro support 5G?

The OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the top flagships of 2022 so far, and in North America, it serves as one of the most viable alternatives to Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series. To that end, the OnePlus 10 Pro offers almost all the flagship, tip-top smartphone features you’d expect in 2022, including a large 120Hz OLED display that spans virtually the entire face of the device; a high-resolution main camera with respectable sensor size, and fast aperture; plus the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which as recently as a few weeks ago was the absolute best SoC available in Android (it has since been surpassed by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 but don’t worry, the SoC here in the OnePlus 10 Pro is still plenty powerful enough.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

One big question consumers may have is, does the OnePlus 10 Pro support 5G? The answer is mostly yes. The OnePlus 10 Pro has the bands to connect to virtually all Sub-6 networks, but not mmWave. This means in North America, the OnePlus 10 Pro cannot connect to AT&T’s network, but it works perfectly fine with T-Mobile and Verizon’s C-band.

For those wondering about the difference between mmWave and sub-6: the former refers to higher frequency bands ranging from 24GHz to 40GHz, while Sub-6 is mid- to low band frequencies. This means mmWave is technically faster, but the network connectivity range is extremely limited and not as strong, hence it’s still very niche. In the US, you practically have to be in a major city standing in the line of sight of the right cell towers to get mmWave, and the rest of the world is almost exclusively on Sub-6.

OnePlus 10 Pro The OnePlus 10 Pro is a 2022 flagship phone that can connect to 5G -- sub-6 5G, that is. View at OnePlus

Long story short, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s lack of mmWave support means it isn’t quite as fully connected as say an iPhone 13 Pro purchased in the US, but it most likely won’t matter to the majority — we’re talking like 99% — of people reading this.