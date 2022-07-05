OnePlus rolls out June 2022 patches to OnePlus 10 Pro, 9RT, Nord 2T, and Nord CE 2 Lite

Just a few weeks ago, OnePlus rolled out the June 2022 security patches to the OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Nord CE 2. The company is now giving a similar treatment to four more devices. The OnePlus 10 Pro, 9RT, Nord 2T, and the Nord CE 2 Lite are the latest in line to receive stable OxygenOS builds with updated security patches. Moreover, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G and the Nord N200 have also picked up new updates with bug fixes and other improvements.

OxygenOS 12 A.15 for the OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus has started rolling out a fresh new OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 10 Pro. The latest update (software version A.15) improves the low light camera performance, optimizes the fingerprint unlock routines, and brings in the June 2022 security patches.

Changelog:

System [Optimized] the experience of fingerprint unlocking [Improved] system stability [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.06

Communication [Optimized] the communication stability, improved calling experience

Camera [Optimized] the shooting effect for pictures in dark environment [Fixed] the occasional issue that camera crashed when shooting videos



OxygenOS 12 A.11 for the OnePlus Nord 2T

Last week, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord 2T in India. And now, the OEM is seeding a new update to the Indian variant that features the June 2022 security patch.

Changelog:

System [Optimized] network stability [Improved] system stability [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.06

Others [Fixed] the issue that Microsoft Intune worked abnormally in certain scenarios



OxygenOS 11 A.10 for the OnePlus 9RT

The OnePlus 9RT is receiving an update in the form of software version A.10 on top of OxygenOS 11. It’s a minor update that improves the system stability and bumps the security patch level to June 2022. Notably, the device has already received the June 2022 patches through its first Open Beta build of OxygenOS 12, but that was not intended for the stable channel users.

Changelog:

System Optimized network stability Improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2022.06

Camera Fixed the occasional issue that camera crashed abnormally



OxygenOS 12 A.09 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is also receiving a new update that brings the June 2022 security patches. Besides the security fixes, the release (software version A.09) packs in a few subtle, but important fixes.

Changelog:

System [Optimized] the network stability [Optimized] the Bluetooth stability [Improved] system stability [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.06

Camera [Optimized] the stability when using camera

Others [Fixed] the issue that playing video might be lagging in certain scenarios



OxygenOS 11 A.06 for the OnePlus Nord N20 5G and OxygenOS 12 C.16 for the OnePlus Nord N200

Additionally, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G and the Nord N200 have received minor updates to improve the overall user experience. However, unlike the others, the updates for these devices didn’t bring the June 2022 patches.

Changelog for the OnePlus Nord N20 5G’s A.06 build:

System [Improved] system stability



Changelog for the OnePlus Nord N200’s C.16 build:

Network [Fixed] the issue of being unable to use mobile data in some scenarios



Download new OxygenOS builds for OnePlus 10 Pro, 9RT, Nord 2T, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord N20 5G, and Nord N200

It may take several days for a new software update to make its way to everyone. If you don’t want to wait for the automatic OTA rollout, we have provided direct OTA links below to let you manually update your phone.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

OnePlus Nord N20 5G

Unlocked (CPH2459_11_A.06​)

OnePlus Nord N200

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd and XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!

Source: OnePlus Community Forums (1, 2, 3)