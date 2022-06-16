OnePlus 10 Pro receives another Android 13 beta release with fixes for common issues

OnePlus rolled out the first Android 13 beta update for the OnePlus 10 Pro last month to give early adopters a chance to experience the upcoming software release ahead of the stable rollout. However, the first build had several issues, so OnePlus is now rolling out another Android 13 beta release for the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus claims the new build is more stable than the previous release, but we still don’t recommend installing it if you’re using your OnePlus 10 Pro as your daily driver.

The new Android 13 beta release is rolling out as part of OnePlus’ Android 13 Developer Preview Program. It gives developers and advanced users a chance to experience the upcoming version of OnePlus’ custom Android skin ahead of the stable rollout. If you wish to try it out on your OnePlus 10 Pro, check out the full changelog and known issues in the section below.

Android 13 beta changelog:

System [Fixed] the issue that Data usage cannot display [Fixed] the issue of crash when turning off/on 5G network [Fixed] the issue that unable to close all background programs [Fixed] the issue that the lock screen password was required to enter the launcher after restoring factory settings [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05

Camera [Optimized] the overall shooting effect of the camera, improved the user experience



Known issues:

UI display sometimes might be abnormal

Music playing cannot be paused normally via wired headphones

Occasional abnormal response for gesture operation when the screen was off

No response when tapping the video call button

Auto brightness sometimes works abnormally

Crash issue when setting the Fingerprint animation in Personalizations

Lagging issue caused by switching screen refresh rate

Some applications might be lost after upgrading

Download: Android 13 beta build for the OnePlus 10 Pro

You can download the region-specific update packages for the latest Android 13 beta build from the links provided below. Make sure you take a full backup of your data before flashing the build.

To install the Android 13 beta release, follow the instructions provided in the official announcement post (linked below).

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the tip!

Source: OnePlus Community Forums