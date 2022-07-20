OnePlus 10 Pro receives third Android 13 beta build with stability improvements

OnePlus has rolled out two beta builds of Android 13 for its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro so far. The first beta release rolled out to users in May, giving them an opportunity to try out the updated software ahead of the stable rollout. The second Android 13 beta build rolled out to the device the following month, bringing several bug fixes and optimizations. Now, OnePlus is rolling out Android 13 Beta 3 to the OnePlus 10 Pro and the latest release brings some stability improvements.

According to a recent post on the OnePlus Community forums, Android 13 Beta 3 for the OnePlus brings fixes for some of the most common issues and stability improvements. While the changelog provided in the post doesn’t reveal any details about the bug fixes, OnePlus has provided a list of known issues in the latest release. Check out the section below for the changelog and known issues.

Android 13 Beta 3 for the OnePlus 10 Pro

Changelog [Improved] system stability

Known issues User Interface display sometimes might be abnormal. Music playing cannot be paused normally via wired headphones. Occasional abnormal response for gesture operation when the screen was off. No response when tapping the video call button. Auto brightness sometimes works abnormally. Crash issue when setting the Fingerprint animation in Personalizations. Lagging issue caused by switching the refresh rate of the screen. Some applications might be lost after upgrading.



In a separate post, OnePlus has also announced that it will showcase OxygenOS 13 during the OnePlus 10T launch event early next month. We expect to learn all about the latest version of OnePlus’ custom Android skin based on Android 13 during the event.

Download: Android 13 beta 3 for the OnePlus 10 Pro

You can download the region-specific update packages for the latest Android 13 beta build from the links provided below. Make sure you take a full backup of your data before flashing the build.

To install the Android 13 beta build, follow the instructions provided in the official announcement post (linked below).

Source: OnePlus Community forums