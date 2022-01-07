These are the camera features you can look forward to on the OnePlus 10 Pro

The slow drip of information continues, with another small reveal by OnePlus for its upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro flagship. After revealing the design and then the specifications, OnePlus is now revealing the camera features of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Before we get onto the camera features, it is worth recapping the camera specifications. So far, OnePlus has only revealed the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a 48MP+50MP+8MP rear camera setup. With this new information release, we have the Field of View value for the secondary camera (150°).

The highlights for the OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera system revolves around its Hasselblad partnership, resting on features like the OnePlus Billion Color Solution and the Hasselblad Pro Mode with RAW+. There’s also a new Movie Mode, and the 150° ultra-wide camera also lends itself to new use cases.

10-bit color photography: OnePlus Billion Color Solution

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the first smartphone from OnePlus to come with 10-bit color photography, extending across all three of the rear cameras. This isn’t the first phone to do so though — the OPPO Find X3 Pro did it as well. 10-bit color photography on the OnePlus 10 Pro will allow for wider gamut coverage, resulting in smoother color transitions and fewer instances of color banding.

Second Generation Hasselblad Pro Mode

The OnePlus 10 Pro will come with the second-generation Hasselblad Pro Mode, which in turn allows for 12-bit RAW photography from all three of the rear cameras. There’s support for RAW+ too — from what I understand, this should result in a JPEG and a RAW file at the same time, letting you capture any moment in both formats. This way, you can have a JPEG with all the smarts from the smartphone’s computational photography elements, while also letting you pull up the RAW file later on for editing.

150° ultra-wide camera

Perhaps the most notable detail in today’s announcement is the 150° ultra-wide camera. This is one of the widest ultra-wide camera on a current-gen smartphone, and you can also take advantage of it through a new Fisheye Mode.

If you would prefer to stick to a more traditional look on the ultra-wide, you can also capture photos with a 110° field of view, alongside AI distortion correction.

Movie Mode

Movie Mode makes its debut on OnePlus smartphones with the OnePlus 10 Pro. Before and during video capture, users will now be able to adjust ISO, shutter speed, and other settings when in Movie Mode. You can also film in LOG format without a preset picture profile, a blank canvas that videographers would appreciate.

The OnePlus 10 Pro launches in China on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, and will be coming to North America, Europe, India, and other regions later on.

What are your thoughts on the OnePlus 10 Pro so far? Let us know in the comments below!