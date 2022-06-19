OnePlus 10 Pro Camera Walkthrough: All the camera modes, 10-bit color, & more

The OnePlus 10 Pro offers some big improvements in the camera department compared to its predecessors. As we mentioned in our OnePlus 10 Pro camera review, the camera system on this phone can hold its own against the top dogs. It may not outperform some big names like the Pixel 6 Pro or the Vivo X80 Pro, but you can get some good looking photos out of this phone. If you’re using a flagship phone with an advanced camera system like this for the first time, then you may find it a bit overwhelming. So let’s take a look at all the camera modes along with different options that are available in this OnePlus 10 Pro camera walkthrough.

Navigate this article:

OnePlus 10 Pro: Camera system

Even though the OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera hardware is largely similar to last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro, there’s now a very unique-looking camera housing at the back that may have caught your attention. There are mixed opinions on the way this new camera module looks, but I personally think it looks good. It adds a bit of personality to the phone and makes it more recognizable in the sea of other flagship devices.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a triple camera system headlined by a 48MP, f/1.8, 1/1.43-inch main camera; an 8MP, f/2.4 telephoto zoom lens with 3.3x optical zoom; and a 50MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide camera. The main and zoom lens sensors are identical to the one used on the OnePlus 9 Pro, but you do get a new ultra-wide sensor. OnePlus is using a Samsung JN1 sensor with a wide 150-degree field of view.

The camera hardware on the OnePlus 10 Pro is complemented by Hasselblad’s color science optimization. OnePlus’ partnership with the Swedish camera maker also brings some other noteworthy additions which we’ll discuss in the following sections. Casual users will find plenty of what they need in the OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera system, but you might want to take a look at our collection of the best camera phones if you’re an advanced user with specific needs.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Camera app

Now that we know what the OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera system is made of, it’s time to take a look at the camera app that lets you interact with the hardware to capture photos and videos. I am using the Indian variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro running OxygenOS 12.1 software. This is the OS you’ll get with all the OnePlus 10 Pro units sold outside China.

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera app is packed with a ton of features and different modes to shoot with. The camera app layout, however, is still designed to make it easier to navigate and find the right settings. It’s very intuitive and you won’t have to dig deep into the settings to find what you need, really. One thing to note about the camera app — it’s also something that I personally dislike — is that it stays in the last shooting mode instead of defaulting back to the photo mode. This happens even when I actively close the camera app from the recent menu and come back after, say, a couple of hours. It’s not necessarily a deal-breaker as I always double-check the shooting mode I am in before hitting the capture button, but I think it’s definitely something to keep in mind.

The app itself is fairly easy to navigate, as I mentioned earlier. Once you are in the main camera app, you can quickly swipe left or right to change the shooting mode from ‘Photo’ to ‘Video’, ‘Portrait’, ‘Night’, and more. In each of these modes, you also get an option to select the lens and switch between ultra-wide, main, or telephoto modes. Tapping and holding the lens button opens up an iPhone-like zoom dial which you can drag left or right to zoom in and out. It’s impressive how the camera viewfinder keeps up with your changes and switches between lenses almost seamlessly without any lag.

Additionally, you’ll also find a bunch of options on the top of the viewfinder that’ll let you set different things. These options differ based on the shooting mode. The main photo mode, for instance, will show you an option to set a timer, enable HDR and AI enhancement, and more. While in the video mode, you’ll see options to set the video output resolution, frame rate, and more. These are self-explanatory options which I am sure you’ll understand what they do as you start exploring. But there’s one thing that I’d like to highlight before moving on to the next section — the 10-bit color mode.

How to enable 10-bit color mode in OnePlus 10 Pro

One of the most important things to highlight about the OnePlus 10 Pro is that it supports a 10-bit color mode. For those that don’t know, the 10-bit color refers to the depth of tone an image or video can contain. Most cameras record in an 8-bit color that is shot and saved in JPEG format. What’s the difference? Well, 8-bit color contains 256 levels of tone or 16.7 million colors. In the case of 10-bit color, the depth of tone increases to 1,024 levels, or 1.07 billion colors.

These additional levels of tone make a significant difference for advanced users who can tweak the colors during post-processing. It is, however, worth pointing out that JPEG doesn’t support 10-bit, so the OnePlus 10 Pro saves still images in High-Efficiency Image File (HEIF) format.

The 10-bit color mode is disabled by default but you can enable it rather easily by heading over to the Settings inside the camera app by tapping the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen. Now, scroll down until you see the 10-bit color mode and activate it. Activating the 10-bit color mode will automatically enable the HEIF option below it too.

Once you return to the viewfinder, you’ll see a message on the screen reminding you the camera is shooting in 10-bit color. It’s worth mentioning that the OnePlus 10 Pro can shoot 10-bit color photos in both the standard Photo mode and in Night mode, that too regardless of the three camera lenses you use. It will, however, not work in the Portrait mode, so keep that in mind.

While we’re here on the camera settings page, let’s take a look at some other settings that may want to tweak for a better experience overall. Here, I personally like to enable the grid lines to help me align my photos better. I also recommend you turn off the location tags unless you want your phone to add the location tags to the metadata. Irrespective of your preference with this option, I highly recommend you strip the EXIF data from each image before sharing it online. You can check out our how to remove the EXIF data guide to learn more about the process. Lastly, I also like to enable the option that tells me when the camera lens is dirty.

OnePlus 10 Pro camera modes

In addition to the modes that are easily accessible through the main camera viewfinder, you can tap on the ‘More’ button and find all the camera modes that are available in the OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera app. A lot of these shooting modes such as the Time-Lapse, Pano, and Dual-View Video are pretty self-explanatory, but there are a couple of interesting and new options too.

The “150-Degree” mode, for instance, is a fun way to use the ultra-wide lens on the OnePlus 10 Pro. It takes advantage of the new ultra-wide sensor’s extremely wide FoV, allowing you to get an interesting shot of your subject or the scene. The “XPAN” mode is a throwback to old Hasselblad cameras as it shoots in a 65:24 aspect ratio. Here’s a quick look at a couple of samples that I was able to capture to show you what these modes can do:

Here are a couple of shots captured using the XPAN mode on the OnePlus 10 Pro:

Notably, you also get a “Pro” mode for still photography and a “Movie” mode for recording videos in manual mode with more granular controls. These modes, as you probably already know, just give you more control over things like the ISO, exposure, and shutter speed among other things. You can also choose to ignore this and shoot videos using the normal mode to capture moments without going through the hassle of getting all the settings right. The OnePlus 10 Pro, in case you’re wondering, can record [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, and [email protected]/60/240fps.

I also like how the camera app has a dedicated button to explain some of the jargon. It makes it that much easier for amateur users to get accustomed to all these new features.

Closing Thoughts

Well, that brings us to the conclusion of this quick camera walkthrough of the OnePlus 10 Pro. I highly recommend you check out my colleague Ben’s OnePlus 10 Pro camera review which I’ve linked earlier in this article to learn more about the camera features on offer here. Ben goes into a lot more detail discussing various camera modes along with some samples too.

I hope you found this particular guide useful and you’re now aware of all the OnePlus 10 Pro camera features. So which is your favorite OnePlus 10 Pro camera feature? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments down below.