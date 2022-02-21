OnePlus launches a Ceramic White OnePlus 10 Pro “Extreme Edition” with 512GB storage

OnePlus unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro, in China last month. During the event, OnePlus showcased the phone in two color variants — Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. However, the company did not unveil the white variant that we spotted in a leak just a day before the launch. Today, the company has finally unveiled the OnePlus 10 Pro Extreme Edition in the Panda White colorway, featuring a ceramic white back, a black camera island, and 512GB of onboard storage.

In a recent post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, OnePlus officially unveiled the new white variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro. It features the same design as the other two color variants, but it has a white ceramic back panel finish and a black camera module that give it a Panda-esque look.

While OnePlus’ announcement poster calls it the OnePlus 10 Pro Extreme Edition, it isn’t all that different on the inside. It features the same hardware as the other two colorways, with storage being the only exception. While the other two variants are available with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the white variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with 512GB of storage. Since OnePlus typically doesn’t offer more than 256GB of storage on any of its devices, this is kind of a big deal.

The OnePlus 10 Pro Extreme Edition will be available for pre-order in China starting today. The device will go on sale in the region on March 1, and it will set you back CNY5,799 (~$916). That’s about $90 more than the 12GB+256GB variant, which is definitely worth the extra storage.

OnePlus still hasn’t shared any details about an international launch, though. So we might still have to wait a while before we can get our hands on the white variant. At the moment, we’re not sure if OnePlus will launch the new Extreme Edition variant in international markets or not. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we find out.