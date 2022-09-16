The OnePlus 10 Pro is certified for use on AT&T and gets discounted to $699

The OnePlus 10 Pro was on our list of best Android smartphones to buy in 2022, offering impressive speed and software. Now it looks like the phone is getting better as it is now certified to work on AT&T’s 5G network. That means that you can expect a smooth experience without any connectivity issues. But, despite this new certification, the phone is not sold by AT&T, which means you’ll either have to head to the OnePlus website or find it from a third-party dealer.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and offers a large 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ LTPO display. The LTPO display will allow the screen to use a broad range of refresh rates, going from 1Hz, all the way up to 120Hz when necessary. This allows the display to work optimally, offering the best visual experience while also being able to conserve battery when necessary.

When it comes to the camera array, OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad to co-develop its triple camera setup. It features a 48MP main shooter and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The phone can take stunning pictures and also shoot 8K resolution. Furthermore, the OnePlus 10 Pro offers fast charger capabilities with its 65W SuperVOOC wired charging, being able to charge the device with a day’s worth of battery in 15 minutes. The smartphone also supports wireless charging up to 50W.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is priced starting at $799. The phone is available in two different configurations, with an 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM option. The 8GB RAM model will come with 128GB of internal storage, while the 12GB variant will offer 256GB of internal storage. For a limited time, the phone will be on sale directly from OnePlus, costing just $699. If you would like to take advantage of this promotion, you can download the OnePlus Store app from the Google Play Store. The promotion will be available for a limited time, taking place from September 16 to September 23.