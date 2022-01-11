OnePlus 10 Pro launches in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and ColorOS 12.1

After months of leaks and weeks of teasing, the OnePlus 10 Pro has finally launched in China. The OnePlus 10 Pro arrives months ahead of its usual schedule, and the device is launching without its regular non-Pro variant in tow. So what has changed for OnePlus’s premier flagship? Let’s find out!

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specifications

Specification OnePlus 10 Pro Build Aluminum mid-frame, Glass back Dimensions & Weight 163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm Display 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED

Second-gen LTPO calibration: 1Hz to 120Hz SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM & Storage Up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh

80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging

50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging

Reverse wireless charging support Security In-display fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP, Sony IMX789

48MP, Sony IMX789 Secondary: 50MP, Ultra-wide angle, Samsung S5KJN1SQ03, 150° FoV

50MP, Ultra-wide angle, Samsung S5KJN1SQ03, 150° FoV Tertiary: 8MP, OmniVision OV08A19 Front Camera(s) 32MP, Sony IMX615 Port(s) USB Type-C 3.1 Audio Dual Stereo Speakers Connectivity NFC

Bluetooth 5.2 Software China: ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12

Global: OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 Other Features Alert Slider

X-axis Linear Motor

OnePlus 10 Pro: Design

The new OnePlus 10 Pro comes with an updated design. While the phone retains its familiar silhouette on the front, the rear has a new camera island design that is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S21’s camera island. The point of difference is the placement of the three cameras, and an extension from the edge instead of the corner. The Hasselblad branding is prominently etched on the side of the camera island. Overall, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a lot more individuality than last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro. We’re not sure what the “P2D 50T” text present on the flash module means, though. What we are sure about is that no one will miss the loss of the fourth rear camera.

Display

For the front, the OnePlus 10 Pro shares a whole lot with the OnePlus 9 Pro. The 6.7″ LTPO AMOLED is still a QHD+ 120Hz panel, but you now get 2nd generation LTPO, meaning the device can identify content and adapt its refresh rate between 120Hz – 1Hz quicker than the OnePlus 9 Pro could. The device also comes with Dual Color Calibration, which means that the device was color calibrated at high and low brightness levels. OnePlus has not specifically disclosed other details of the device in the press release shared with us, but the OnePlus 9 Pro had the following specifications that we can expect on the OnePlus 10 Pro as well: HDR10+ certification, 10-bit color depth support, MEMC support, and sRGB and DCI-P3 color space support.

Internals

OnePlus flagships are expected to come with the latest in silicon, and the OnePlus 10 Pro is no exception. The device comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. While new silicon is definitely something to look forward to, the most exciting bits on the OnePlus 10 Pro might just be its battery and charging setup. For one, you now get a bigger 5,000 mAh battery. And two, it charges even faster, thanks to 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, with a claimed full charge in 32 minutes. As a relief, OnePlus is also including an 80W charging brick and accompanying USB-C cable within the box. If you prefer to charge wirelessly, 50W AirVOOC lets your phone be fully charged in 47 minutes.

Camera

OnePlus’s collaboration with Hasselblad continues on in 2022. The primary camera and the tertiary telephoto camera on the OnePlus 10 Pro remain the same as the OnePlus 9 Pro. What changes is the secondary wide-angle camera and the front camera. For the secondary camera, we get an even wider 50MP shooter with a 150° FoV. By default, the phone will click photos with a more conventional 110° FoV with distortion correction. And if users want, they can switch to the 150° mode and a Fisheye mode within the Camera app. For the front camera, we now see an upgrade to a 32MP camera, up from the 9 Pro’s 16MP.

There are other new camera features too. The OnePlus 10 Pro is the first smartphone from OnePlus to come with 10-bit color photography, extending across all three of the rear cameras. 10-bit color photography on the OnePlus 10 Pro will allow for wider gamut coverage, resulting in smoother color transitions and fewer instances of color banding. If you care about RAW photography, there’s more good news. The Hasselblad Pro Mode in the camera app allows for 12-bit RAW photography from all three rear cameras. There’s support for RAW+ too, which results in a RAW file and a processed JPEG file at the same time, giving you the flexibility and convenience of both formats. Then there is Movie Mode, which lets users adjust ISO, shutter speed, and other settings when video recording. In Movie Mode, You can also film in LOG format without a preset picture profile, a blank canvas that videographers would appreciate.

Software

The OnePlus 10 Pro ships with ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 in China. OnePlus assures that the device will ship with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 when it launches in India, Europe, and North America. But seeing how the lines between ColorOS and OxygenOS continue to blur every passing day, the difference might just boil down to marketing.

OnePlus 10 Pro Availability: China

The OnePlus 10 Pro launches in China in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colors at the following prices:

8GB + 128GB: CNY 4,699 (~$740; ₹54,500)

8GB + 256GB: CNY 4,999 (~$785; ₹58,000)

12GB + 256GB: CNY 5,299 (~$830; ₹61,500)

The device goes on sale on January 13 in the region. For India, Europe, and North America, the device launches later on — stay tuned for that.

There is no word on the regular OnePlus 10 so far, neither for China nor for international release. The white color variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro is also missing so far.

OnePlus also launched a Silver color variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro in China at this event.

What are your thoughts on the OnePlus 10 Pro? Let us know in the comments below!