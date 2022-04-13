What colors does the OnePlus 10 Pro come in?

OnePlus has shaken up its release strategy for 2022 with the release of the OnePlus 10 Pro. This time around, there is no standard, vanilla, non-Pro variant of the flagship in the form of the OnePlus 10. If you’re interested in an updated OnePlus flagship, you have to pick up the OnePlus 10 Pro only so far. And it’s a good phone with a decent camera, so we wouldn’t judge you if you decided to grab a good deal to jump on it. But before you do, a decision you need to make is what color to pick up for the OnePlus 10 Pro. For better or worse, there are only a handful of options, so this confusion over the best color to pick for the OnePlus 10 Pro shouldn’t last long.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes in three colors: Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, and Panda White. Of these, the Panda White color remains China-exclusive so far, so you essentially have to choose between two colors only in all other parts of the world.

The Volcanic Black colorway on the OnePlus 10 Pro is close to the Hacker Black colorway on the OnePlus 9RT. The finish is silky smooth, but if you shine light at the correct angles, you can see a grainy reflection reminiscent of the Sandstone finish on early OnePlus flagships. It’s a nice touch to the phone, as the phone still remains silky smooth to the touch. The end result is that the back doesn’t catch fingerprints. so you can realistically use the phone without a case without it looking too shabby. The Emerald Forest colorway also has this light effect, but it handles it with more subtlety with its green color. The camera island is a silver-colored metal piece on both phones, while the aluminum mid-frame also matches the color of the back of the phone.

No matter which color you choose, we’re confident you will like the phone. But just on the small chance that you don’t, you can pick up a good case for the OnePlus 10 Pro to help protect the device and also to change its in-hand feel.