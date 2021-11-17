The OnePlus 10 Pro could debut earlier than usual, but in China

OnePlus typically unveils its flagship smartphone lineup globally towards the end of Q1 each year. The company then launches “T” variants of its latest flagships towards the end of the year. However, OnePlus has shaken things up this time around. The company has already confirmed that it won’t launch a “T” variant of the OnePlus 9 series this year. Now, a recent leak suggests that the company might switch up the launch schedule for the upcoming OnePlus 10 series.

In a recent tweet, noted leaker Max Jambor shared an image highlighting the updated launch schedule for the OnePlus 10 Pro. It suggests that OnePlus could unveil the OnePlus 10 Pro a few months earlier than usual. However, the device will first debut in the Chinese market, and it will make its way to other regions by March or April 2022. Interestingly, the image only mentions the OnePlus 10 Pro, leading us to believe that the OnePlus 10 could have a different timeline for its Chinese and/or global launch.

While OnePlus is yet to reveal any official information on the matter, we speculate that OnePlus could be pushing for an early launch in China to compete with Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 series.

Recent leaks suggest that the OnePlus 10 Pro will sport an updated design, featuring a square camera module that flows over one edge like the Galaxy S21 series. The device will feature a triple camera setup on the back developed in collaboration with Hasselblad, and it will measure 163.0 x 73.8 x 8.5mm (10.3m including the rear camera bump). The device will likely feature the latest flagship chip from Qualcomm, a high refresh rate QHD+ curved display, and a substantial battery with fast charging support. On the software front, the device will launch with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 in international markets. But the Chinese variant will run ColorOS 12 instead.

Featured image: Leaked render of the OnePlus 10 Pro via OnLeaks