This is the OnePlus 10 Pro, and it launches soon in China

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that OnePlus still produces smartphones that impress a lot of people. The brand has traded some of its old-school enthusiast leanings in favor of mainstream audience appeal, and that has worked in its favor. With 2022 underway, it’s time for another set of smartphone releases, and the company is ready with its flagship for the year. This is the OnePlus 10 Pro, and it is launching in China next week.

OnePlus has finally officially revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro is launching in China on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Along with the launch announcement, the company has also shared official marketing renders of the device in its Green and its Black colorway.

As you can see, the OnePlus 10 Pro is very similar to what we had seen in the leaked renders in the run-up to this announcement. Note that none of the renders from OnePlus show off the front of the device, but we aren’t really expecting any massive surprises there anyway. What is also missing is any mention of the regular OnePlus 10 — the announcement specifically mentions the OnePlus 10 Pro and not OnePlus 10 series as the company has done in the past, indicating that we may be seeing only one phone at the Chinese launch event.

What remains distinct about the OnePlus 10 Pro is the camera island, which is reminiscent of the Galaxy S21’s camera island. The Hasselblad logo finds a prominent spot on this generation too. We are pleased to see OnePlus giving up on the idea of a fourth-but-practically-useless tertiary rear camera, as the fourth spot houses the LED flash. One can also spot the alert slider on the side. On the Black color variant, we can see what looks like a Sandstone finish.

We expect to learn more about the OnePlus 10 Pro in the coming days, especially as the Chinese launch comes closer. If leaks are to be believed, one can expect the global launch to happen after a couple of months.