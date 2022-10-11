The OnePlus 10 Pro is down to just $650 for Prime Early Access sale

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a great smartphone, albeit it may have been overshadowed by even better smartphones released by competitors this year. That doesn’t change the fact that this is still one of the best Android phones you can buy when you want a phone that can hold its own for performance. What is sweetening the deal this sale season is Amazon slashing $150 off the already-discounted $800 price tag of the OnePlus 10 Pro, meaning you can land this flagship for just $650 during the Prime Early Access sale.

The OnePlus 10 Pro had launched with a $900 price tag, which was then slashed to $800 when the more-performant OnePlus 10T was launched recently. Now the phone goes down to its lowest price mark, something that you couldn’t get previously if you weren’t trading in an old phone or activating through a carrier. This deal is applicable to the 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone.

OnePlus 10 Pro The OnePlus 10 Pro packs an impressive package that works great all around, without diving too deep into a specific niche. The phone has a good chip, good cameras, and super fast charging that will surely leave you impressed. Buy from Amazon Buy from Best Buy

If you are open to activating the phone today, you can get it further down to $600, but from Best Buy.

Nonetheless, whichever commerce channel you choose, what you get is one of the best smartphones that OnePlus has ever made. The phone has a distinct design that still retains its unique identity ten months into 2022. The primary camera on the phone is fairly capable, and while there are better camera phones around, you will not be disappointed with the OnePlus 10 Pro either. The battery on the phone remains a healthy 5,000 mAh, with the highlight feature being the 65W charging (in the US) that can charge the phone 0-100% in just 35 minutes (take that, iPhones, Pixels, and Galaxies!). All in all, if you want a phone that does everything well without settling into a specific niche, the OnePlus 10 Pro should be a consideration. Especially at that $650 price tag, at which it gets a hearty recommendation.