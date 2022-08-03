The OnePlus 10 Pro gets a price drop to $799 as the dust settles post-OnePlus 10T launch

OnePlus is a company that started off building a device that was aimed to be a “flagship killer.” Since then, the company has evolved, but for the most part, it has strayed from its roots, far removed from its “Never Settle” past. Today could mark a return to form for the company, as it announced a $100 price drop on its OnePlus 10 Pro, right after the launch of the OnePlus 10T.

The OnePlus 10 Pro normally comes priced at $899 but has received a sizeable discount, matching its lowest price to date. The last time it hit $799 was during Amazon Prime Day. So what kind of specifications do you get with the OnePlus 10 Pro? The device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It has a large 6.7-inch 1440p 120Hz LTPO display with a maximum brightness of 1500 nits. The triple camera setup is spearheaded by a 48MP main sensor and assisted by a 50MP sensor for the wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto. Best of all, the camera system was developed in partnership with Hasselblad.

You can expect faster than normal charging speeds thanks to the phone’s use of SuperVOOC technology and the all-day battery life with the phone’s 5,000mAh internal battery. The phone does come in two colors, Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest, and is offered in two configurations. There is an 8GB RAM / 128GB internal storage model and a 12GB RAM / 256GB internal storage option. The base model, normally costing $899, can now be had for $799. The higher-end model is priced at $869 after the new discount. Both are great options.

If you’re not quite sure or are on the fence, be sure to check out our in-depth OnePlus 10 Pro review. The device offers a departure from previous OnePlus smartphones, with its unique design due to its camera array and great performance thanks to its Snapdragon SoC.