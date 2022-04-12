Does the OnePlus 10 Pro have dual SIM support?

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a great flagship. While it may not be the supreme leader in the Android space, it remains a practical choice for most Android users looking for a flagship that does not become obscene with its pricing. The camera is great too, even though opinion may be divided on how good it is from the last generation. If you have chanced upon a good deal on the OnePlus 10 Pro and want to snag one up for use on your favorite carrier, you may be wondering whether the device comes with dual SIM support. The answer to that question is both yes and no, as dual SIM support varies by region.

The OnePlus 10 Pro sold in Europe and India comes with support for dual nano-SIM cards, placed on either side of a single SIM tray. This means that the devices purchased in Europe and India can be used with two phone numbers on one device.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Pro sold in North America comes with support for only a single nano-SIM card slot. You cannot insert a second SIM card on the device, and nor does it support eSIMs. Essentially, you can use only one phone number on the device.

OnePlus 10 Pro The OnePlus 10 Pro is the latest and greatest flagship smartphone from OnePlus, and packs some of the best performing hardware into one package. It's got a great chipset, good camera, and super fast charging all inside of a unique design. Buy at OnePlus International Buy at Amazon India

You could in theory purchase a OnePlus 10 Pro from Europe and use it in North America with two SIM cards. But keep in mind that band support is different between the regions, with Europe supporting more bands than the North American model. Where you would face difficulties is with the charger, as the 80W charger sold in Europe is not tested and certified for use in North America, whereas OnePlus includes a 65W charger in that region. We’d generally advise against using devices cross-region, as you’d be better off buying something that is meant for your region and saving yourself some headaches.