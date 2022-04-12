Does the OnePlus 10 Pro have eSIM support?

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a great flagship. While it may not be the supreme leader in the Android space, it remains a practical choice for most Android users looking for a flagship that does not become obscene with its pricing. The camera is great too, even though opinion may be divided on how good it is from the last generation. If you have chanced upon a good deal on the OnePlus 10 Pro and want to snag one up for use on your favorite carrier, you may be wondering if it is possible to use an eSIM on the device. The short answer to this question is, unfortunately, no.

The OnePlus 10 Pro does not support eSIM in the international market, namely in the North American region, the European region, and India. The device comes with dual nano-SIM support in Europe and India and single nano-SIM support in North America, but no eSIM support in any of these regions. The eSIM setting itself is not visible on the Mobile Network settings page, providing no way for an average user to set up a SIM card virtually.

With eSIM, you no longer need a physical SIM card, as the SIM circuitry is directly soldered to the device’s board and made remotely reprogrammable through software. eSIMs are growing in popularity, as they let you add extra lines and even switch providers with just a few clicks. On the enterprise side, an eSIM lets a corporate device manager change service plans on thousands of lines remotely with ease. All of this is done without needing you to pull off your phone case, hunt for a SIM ejector tool, and plop out the physical SIM card. Though if you frequently jump between phones, a physical SIM would remain more convenient than an eSIM.

Either way OnePlus does not provide eSIM options to users on this phone. So you will have to contend with physical SIM cards.