OnePlus 10 Pro renders leak, showing off all-new camera design

We’re likely a few months away from another OnePlus smartphone launch, especially as the next line of Qualcomm chipsets hasn’t even been announced yet. While we didn’t know much about it, we’re expecting that the next OnePlus flagship will be heavily OPPO-inspired, as Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of both OnePlus and OPPO, described the integration with OPPO as a starting point of “OnePlus 2.0”. Now we’re getting a first look at the new OnePlus 10 Pro, the first phone to be released after the company’s merger.

These images have leaked thanks to @OnLeaks in collaboration with Zouton. What’s most striking about this design is the unique camera bump on the back, featuring a raised circular edge that goes a little bit over half of the back of the phone. As OnLeaks notes, though, these renders are based on real-life photos of a prototype. This might be close to the final design, but it’s possible that it may change slightly before release.

Pls understand the renders have been made based on real life pics of an early prototype.#OnePlus is well known for testing many proto ahead of mass production. Thus, keep in mind that even if my renders will largely match the final device, some details may change until launch. pic.twitter.com/DapURbLMsA — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 9, 2021

The OnePlus 10 Pro, according to Zouton, will come in at roughly 6.7-inches. Its dimensions come in at around 163.2 mm x 73.6 mm x 8.7 mm, and it packs a triple camera set up on the back alongside an LED flash. The phone is expected to have a metal frame, too. The OnePlus 10 series is also expected to be the first to launch with the unified operating system developed by both OPPO and OnePlus.

Keep in mind that OnLeaks only shared renders with the website, so take any additional specifications with a grain of salt. Zouton speculates that the device may have a 5,000 mAh battery, a 120Hz 1440p display, and a 64MP primary sensor.