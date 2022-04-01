OnePlus 10 Pro is already getting its first OxygenOS update

The global variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro is finally here. For OnePlus, it’s likely time to celebrate another successful phone launch, and there’s no better way to do so than with a day one update. Both the European and the Indian OnePlus 10 Pro models are getting new updates in advance of their general availability in hopes of making each device a little more stable.

The release bumps the build number of the factory-installed firmware to A.11 (for the Indian model) / A.12 (for the European model). As you may expect from an update as early as this, some significant fixes are on the way from OnePlus. Unstable mobile signal issues have been addressed, the white balance effect for the front camera is further optimized, and the fingerprint unlocking algorithm has been improved. Some additional enhancements to overall system stability are included as well. The underlying security patch level of the build is March 2022.

The full update changelog is as follows:

Camera [Optimized] the speed of focusing for videos shot in SLO-MO mode [Optimized] the quality of taking photos in PORTRAIT mode [Optimized] the white balance effect for the front camera

System [Optimized] fingerprint algorithm and improve the success rate of fingerprint unlocking [Optimized] games performance and fluency [Improved] system stability

Network [Optimized] timeliness and stability of Wi-Fi connections, enhance Wi-Fi experience [Fixed] the issue of unstable mobile signal in specific scenarios



Download: OxygenOS 12.1 A.11/A.12 for the OnePlus 10 Pro

If you are one of the lucky ones already with a OnePlus 10 Pro in your hands, you should have already received an OTA notification to install the update. We do not know whether OxygenOS 12.1 has the local upgrade facility, but you can also download the update package from the index below.

Europe (NE2213_11.A.12) Full OTA

India (NE2211_11.A.11) Full OTA



Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd for the download link!

Source: OnePlus Forums