Unsure what to get yourself or your loved ones this holiday season? How about the OnePlus 10 Pro? With a discount of $250, this awesome smartphone from OnePlus can be the perfect answer to your troubles in finding the right gift.

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro 5G $549.99 $799.99 Save $250 The OnePlus 10 Pro has gone down to its best price point, the same it had back for Black Friday. Saving $250 and still getting an awesome smartphone? That's perfect! $549.99 at Amazon $549.99 at Best Buy

We rigorously tested the OnePlus 10 Pro some time ago and enjoyed the experience. It feels like a premium phone which is exactly how it should feel given the price point. The 10 Pro is a phone that has a great 6.7" display, even in direct sunlight, something we all know is somewhat of a nightmare on most phones. The camera turns out great photos unless you take them in low light, which is where the results won't be as stellar.

The phone performs really well thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and the 8GB of RAM. You can game on this one without any issues, even if you're running pretty high-taxing titles.

The right phone for the right price

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a great phone on its own, but it's not that much of an improvement over the OnePlus 9 Pro to justify the full price. At $549, however, you should definitely look into adding this one to your shopping cart this holiday season. Since it comes in $250 under the full retail price, it's a great catch for anyone looking for a new phone that will top your expectations.

On both Amazon and Best Buy, the phone comes unlocked, so you're not tied to any particular network. You can end up saving even more money if you decide to trade in an older phone model, but you're going to have to check directly on-site to see exactly how much you can get for it. At Best Buy, you can also choose whether to activate your phone during checkout, tying it up to your career, or whether to do it later on. If you're planning on gifting the OnePlus 10 Pro to someone, the latter option is preferred.