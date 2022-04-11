OnePlus 10 Pro kernel source code is now available

OnePlus finally took the wraps off the global variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro, but the company slacked off a bit and did not give us the kernel sources right after the launch. If you have already managed to score one for yourself for the sake of tinkering, we have good news for you. To facilitate custom development, the Chinese OEM has now released the kernel sources for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Now, of course every smartphone manufacturer that ships an Android device is obligated to release their kernel sources as the Linux kernel is licensed under the GNU General Public License version 2. Nonetheless, many OEMs delay releasing their kernel sources for whatever reason. OnePlus, however, aims to publish them as soon as possible. The OnePlus 9 series had its kernel sources released within two weeks of the global launch last year. It’s good to see that the company is continuing this trend with the OnePlus 10 Pro as well.

The kernel source code can be found in the GitHub link below. The release corresponds to firmware version A.10, although a newer build of OxygenOS is already rolling out across the globe. Notably, the “Dirty Pipe” vulnerability hasn’t been mitigated in this release.

OnePlus 10 Pro Kernel Sources

If you’re looking for the vendor modules, those components can be found in a separate GitHub repo.

The open source code isn’t going to do you much good if you’re not a developer, but the result of making that code available might. Without them, development of custom AOSP-based ROMs such as LineageOS would be exceedingly difficult for the device, if not impossible. Kernel sources are also necessary to make proper builds of TWRP available. Now that the sources are available, the OnePlus 10 Pro aftermarket development scene should be populated with much more activity in the near future, with perhaps better alternatives for users who want to migrate away from the ColorOS-inspired OxygenOS skin.

Source: OnePlus Open Source Software GitHub