OnePlus 10 Pro finally launches globally with OxygenOS 12.1; Bullets Wireless Z2 and Radiant Silver Buds Pro tag along

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 10 Pro in January of this year, boasting the best specification sheet that a OnePlus phone ever has. There was a catch, and that was the lack of a non-Pro variant in tow. There’s still only the Pro variant to be found here, but the company is promising a lot of good in a cheaper but more substantial package than last year’s top model.

The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, up to 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a pretty big 6.7-inch LTPO display. That display comes in at 1440p with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1500 nits. It’s launching at a starting price of $899 in the U.S. and €899 in Europe, going up to $899/€999 for the higher storage variant.

OnePlus 10 Pro The OnePlus 10 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from OnePlus, packing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and 80W SuperVOOC fast charging outside of the US. Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specifications

Specification OnePlus 10 Pro Build Aluminum mid-frame, Glass back Dimensions & Weight 163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm Display 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED

Second-gen LTPO calibration: 1Hz to 120Hz SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM & Storage Up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh

80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging

50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging

Reverse wireless charging support Security In-display fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP, Sony IMX789

48MP, Sony IMX789 Secondary: 50MP, Ultra-wide angle, Samsung S5KJN1SQ03, 150° FoV

50MP, Ultra-wide angle, Samsung S5KJN1SQ03, 150° FoV Tertiary: 8MP, OmniVision OV08A19 Front Camera(s) 32MP, Sony IMX615 Port(s) USB Type-C 3.1 Audio Dual Stereo Speakers Connectivity NFC

Bluetooth 5.2 Software China: ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12

Global: OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 Other Features Alert Slider

X-axis Linear Motor

Design and Display

The new OnePlus 10 Pro comes with an all-new design different from the company’s previous devices. While the phone is more or less indistinguishable from the front the rear has a new camera design that is somewhat reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S21. It’s squared off from the edge to house three cameras and it curves outward to the body of the device rather than cutting off abruptly. The Hasselblad branding is prominently etched on the side of the camera island.

The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel, quite similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro. It’s second generation LTPO though which OnePlus says can go as low as 1Hz.

Overall, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a lot more individuality than last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro. Surrounding the “P2D 50T” message (which we’re told means “2nd generation, 50MP, triple-lens”, there’s an LED flashlight. Below that is the standard OnePlus insignia and not much else.

There’s no word yet on whether or not OnePlus intends on launching the white version of the OnePlus 10 Pro outside of China or not.

Performance & Software

The OnePlus 10 Pro boasts the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. OnePlus flagships are expected to come with the latest in silicon, and the OnePlus 10 Pro is no exception. You get that chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. If you aren’t familiar, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 retains the 1+3+4 configuration which Qualcomm has been running for a while, with the single Prime core being based on ARM’s new Cortex-X2.

This is essentially the best performing hardware you can get in a smartphone to date, and OnePlus’ commitment to a fast and smooth operating system is present too with the inclusion of OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. As a result, you can expect some of the highest-end performance out of any smartphone on the market with the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus is also promising three years of platform updates, bringing it up to, in theory, Android 15, and an additional year of security patches after that, too.

Camera

While the OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera module got an eye-catching new look, the hardware inside is similar to last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro: it’s a triple camera system headlined by a 48MP, f/1.8, 1/1.43-inch main camera; an 8MP, f/2.4 telephoto zoom lens with 3.3x optical zoom; and a 50MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide camera. The sensors of the main and zoom lens are identical to the OnePlus 9 Pro, so the only difference is the 10 Pro uses a different ultra-wide sensor. This ultra-wide lens is a Samsung JN1 sensor with a really wide 150-degree field-of-view, but it’s arguably an inferior sensor to its counterpart in the OnePlus 9 Pro due to having a smaller image sensor size.

If you want to read our thoughts on it, we’ve already reviewed the camera of the Chinese-only model of the OnePlus 10 Pro. While we were impressed, it was versus last year’s flagships, so we’ll need to wait and see how it fares against more recent models.

Battery & Charging

The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery in the device, with an 80W SuperVOOC charger in the box. It’s an OPPO branded charger this time around, with a USB-A port on the brick instead of the old USB-C port. The phone also supports 50W AirVOOC, OPPO’s wireless charging solution.

The 80W SuperVOOC charger claims full charge of this phone in roughly half an hour, which is incredibly fast and a little bit faster than last year’s 65W fast charging that was included in the OnePlus 9 Pro. Note that the US remains restricted to 65W charging on this device, as the company claims that 80W SuperVOOC does not currently support 110/120 volt AC power that is typically seen in power outlets in the US. You’re not missing out on much, since 65W fast charging is also pretty quick and the difference between the two will likely be just a couple of minutes.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus 10 Pro will start at $899 in the United States, €899 in Europe, and £799 in the United Kingdom. To upgrade from the 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage model, to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, will cost $999, €999, and £899 respectively. In India, it starts at ₹66,999 for the 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage model, and goes up to ₹71,999 for the 12GB RAM, 256GB storage model.

The phone is available to pre-order now in North America and Europe, and you’ll get a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro if you do pre-order it. Interested buyers will be able to get their hands on unlocked units from OnePlus’ website and other major eCommerce platforms, such as Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H. Open sale will begin on April 5th.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

Specifications OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Colors Magico Black and Beam Blue Dimensions 124.3 x 174.5 x 13.1 mm Weight 230g Driver size 12.4mm Frequency response range 20Hz – 20,000kHz Driver sensitivity 114±[email protected]

109±[email protected] Codec support AAC and SBC Maximum sound pressure level 102 dB Impedance 32Ω Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth connection range 10 meters Battery capacity 200 mAh Battery life and fast charging 30 hours @ 50% volume, 10 minutes for 20 hours Touch functions Single, double, triple, long touch Water and dust resistance IP55 Voice assistant Yes Price and availability India @ ₹xx

OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 in India, a successor to the original OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. They offer faster charging, better battery life, and bigger drivers for better sound reproduction in your ears, making for an all-round better package than both the Bullets Wireless Z and the Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition.

First and foremost, OnePlus is promising that a ten-minute charge will net you 20 hours of playback time, double the length of time that you would get charging for the same time period on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. A full charge will also get you 30 hours of playback time. This is incredibly quick charging for a set of earphones and basically sets you up for a couple of days at least just by charging for ten minutes.

Even better are the 12.4mm drivers that power the audio on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z — the biggest drivers in a OnePlus audio product yet. They’ll provide richer and deeper bass for your music, and through the employment of anti-distortion algorithms, increasing the volume will still provide clear audio quality.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are IP55 dust and water-resistant and are available in two colors; Magico Black, and Beam Blue. These earphones will go on early access sale on April 4th, open sale on April 5th, and cost ₹1,999.

OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver

The OnePlus Buds Pro launched last year, packing the best audio experience in a set of OnePlus earphones yet. They have smart adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) support, drowning out environmental noise up to 40dB using a three-mic setup in each earbud. The earbuds also feature “enhanced noise reduction algorithms and a mechanical design” to reduce wind noise and deliver clear audio quality in calls. They also feature OnePlus Audio ID — a calibrated sound profile that caters to user-specific sound sensitivities. They have 11mm dynamic drivers, Dolby Atmos support, and up to 38 hours of usage from a single charge. All in all, they’re a pretty high-end pair of earphones. Now OnePlus is launching them in a new color – Radiant Silver.

OnePlus says these “replicate” the look and feel of stainless steel, and both the case and the earphones themselves follow the new colorway. They’ll go on early access sale on April 4th, open sale on April 5th, and cost €149/£139/₹9,990.