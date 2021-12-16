New OnePlus 10 Pro leak suggests that it will offer faster fast-charging support

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a couple of leaks about OnePlus’ upcoming flagship — the OnePlus 10 Pro. Leaked renders of the device have showcased its updated design with the new square camera module that flows over one edge, like on the Galaxy S21 series. In addition, we’ve seen a few leaks about the phone’s specifications and expected launch date. Another leak about the OnePlus 10 Pro’s hardware has now surfaced online, revealing some more details.

The latest OnePlus 10 Pro leak comes from Digital Chat Station on Weibo and it gives us a quick rundown of its flagship hardware. As per the leak, the OnePlus 10 Pro will pack a 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO display with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner. The phone will include a 32MP camera over on the front for selfies and video calls, along with a 48MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera on the back.

As you’d expect, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Although the leak doesn’t reveal the RAM and storage configurations, previous leaks suggest that the phone will pack 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Lastly, the new leak confirms that the OnePlus 10 Pro will offer 80W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless fast charging support. However, it doesn’t include the battery capacity. But, according to information we’ve seen so far, the OnePlus 10 Pro should come with a 5,000mAh battery.

On the software front, the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 in China. The international variant will launch with OxygenOS 12 (pretty much the same thing now), instead.

Although OnePlus is yet to announce any details about the OnePlus 10 Pro, previous leaks suggest that the company will launch the device earlier than usual in the Chinese market. It should make it to more regions by March or April 2022.

Featured image: Leaked OnePlus 10 Pro render via OnLeaks