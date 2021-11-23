Latest OnePlus 10 Pro leak reveals some of its specifications

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a couple of leaks about OnePlus’ next flagship — the OnePlus 10 Pro. The leaks have given us a good look at the phone’s refreshed design and revealed that it might launch earlier than usual. However, we haven’t seen any information about its specification so far. That changes today, thanks to renowned leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer A.K.A. OnLeaks.

According to the new leak (via 91mobiles), the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz peak refresh rate. The device will pack Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chipset, which 91mobiles refers to as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, coupled with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

(Image: OnLeaks)

The leak further reveals that the OnePlus 10 Pro will sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3.3x optical zoom. Over on the front, the device will feature a 32MP selfie shooter. A respectable 5,000mAh battery will round off the hardware. OnLeaks also claims that the device will feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Previous leaks suggest that the OnePlus 10 Pro will measure 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7mm, and feature a new camera module design. As you can see in the attached renders, the device features a square camera module that flows over one edge like the camera modules on Samsung’s Galaxy S21 lineup. Much like last year, the camera module will feature Hasselblad branding.

According to recent reports, OnePlus might launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in China early next year. However, the device will make its way to international markets towards the end of Q1 2022. It’s worth noting that we haven’t seen any leaks about the regular OnePlus 10 so far. This leads us to believe that OnePlus might not launch the vanilla variant alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro next year.

Featured image: Leaked render of the OnePlus 10 Pro via OnLeaks