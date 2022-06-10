Does the OnePlus 10 Pro have a microSD card slot for expandable storage?

MicroSD card slots are slowly disappearing from premium smartphones. As the modern flagships get thinner and more compact, the manufacturers are finding it difficult to cram a microSD card slot, forcing you to rely on internal storage. This is true for almost all the latest flagships on the market including Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series. If you wondering whether the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a microSD card slot for expandable storage, then the answer is no.

No microSD card slot on the OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro, just like its predecessor, doesn’t have a microSD card slot for storage expansion. Instead, you get up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The base variant, however, tops out at 128GB storage, so keep that in mind as it may not be enough for those who tend to download a lot of apps and games, or shoot a lot of 4K videos. 128GB storage is not a lot by 2022 standards, but it can get the job done for an average user.

The microSD card slot, just like the 3.5mm headphone jack, used to be considered “essentials”. That’s no longer the case as most Android smartphones out there do not have an SD card slot for expandable storage. Some devices in the mid-range segment like the Galaxy A53 5G and the OnePlus Nord N200 still retain the functionality, but it’s becoming rather rare in the flagship space.

If you can look past the missing microSD card slot, though, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a pretty good phone overall. As we mentioned in our review, this particular phone cements OnePlus as a premium smartphone brand worth your time. It has a lot of other things going for it including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED with variable refresh rate, fast charging, and more. The OnePlus 10 Pro is also readily available on the market and you can pick one up using the link below.

OnePlus 10 Pro The OnePlus 10 Pro doesn't have a microSD card slot, but it comes with up to 256GB of internal storage.

