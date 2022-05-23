OnePlus 10 Pro and Nord N10 pick up May 2022 security update

OnePlus recently opened up the Android 13 beta program for the OnePlus 10 Pro, allowing power users to try out an early version of the new software. While it will be a while before Android 13 makes its way to everyone, the company is rolling out a new stable update to its 2022 flagship, bringing updated security patches and optimizations.

OxygenOS A.15 for OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS A.15 to the OnePlus 10 Pro. The latest update fixes several bugs and issues, including a music playback issue with the Bluetooth car kit and a noise issue in audio recordings. In addition, the new build addresses the camera’s tendency to overexpose some HDR photos, optimizes phone call quality, and bums the security patch level to May 2022. OnePlus initially seeded the A.14 build, but it was quickly rolled back for some reason. OnePlus then issued the A.15 build, which has the same changelog.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

OxygenOS A.15 changelog:

System [Improved] system stability. [Fixed] an issue where music playback would stutter when your phone was connected to a Bluetooth car kit. [Fixed] a noise issue that might occur when you record audio. [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05

Camera [Fixed] an issue where the HDR photos might be overexposed in some cases.

Network [Optimized] the phone call stability.



OnePlus 9RT and Nord N10 also get new updates

The flagship OnePlus 10 Pro isn’t the only OnePlus phone getting a fresh update. The OnePlus 9RT is receiving a new software update in the form of OxygenOS A.08, bringing system optimizations, bug fixes, and April 2022 security patches.

Screenshot credit: OnePlus forum member danishhazari

Meanwhile, the mid-range OnePlus Nord N10 is also getting the May 2022 security update with OxygenOS 11.0.6. It’s a minor update that doesn’t add new features or improvements.

New OxygenOS updates have started rolling out in batches to the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9RT, and OnePlus Nord N10. Note that it can take several days for a new software update to make its way to everyone. If you don’t want to wait for the automatic OTA rollout, we have provided direct OTA links below to let you manually update your phone. All you have to do is grab the correct OTA package corresponding to your device, transfer the package to the internal storage and flash it from the System Update menu.

Download OxygenOS A.15 / A.08 / 11.0.6 for the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9RT, and OnePlus Nord N10

OnePlus 10 Pro India Full OTA Incremental OTA

OnePlus Nord N10 Global Full OTA Incremental from 11.0.5

OnePlus 9RT India Incremental from A.07



Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd and XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!