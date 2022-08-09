OxygenOS 13 Open Beta based on Android 13 is now available for the OnePlus 10 Pro

With Android 13 is now available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series as public beta, OnePlus is making the update available through its Open Beta initiative as well. If you’ve got the global or the Indian variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the first OxygenOS 13 Open Beta build based on Android 13 is available for download right now.

Announced in a forum post, OxygenOS 13’s inaugural pre-stable release for the OnePlus 10 Pro includes a lot of the same changes you’ll find on Pixels. On top of Google’s changes, OnePlus added a few new features of its own. Continuing with the visual changes added in last year’s update, OxygenOS 13 focuses on embracing the design language of ColorOS throughout its interface.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The underlying build number of the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 10 Pro is C.16, and the Android security patch level is August 2022. The full changelog is just below:

Design Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions. Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive. Optimizes fonts for better readability. Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe. Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience. Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing. Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up the Shelf by default.

Seamless interconnection Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations. Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available. Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & Privacy Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy. Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection. Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features.

Performance optimization Optimizes Dolby Sound effects with enhanced spatial sound field perception and more accurate sound sourcing.

Gaming experience Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.



OnePlus notes that you may encounter some bugs in this beta release, and some third-party apps may not work as intended. However, you can share your feedback on the software and report additional bugs via the Community App to help the software development team iron out any major issues in the final release. It is also recommended to make a full system backup before proceeding, as while the update does not wipe your phone, there’s always the potential for something to go wrong.

OnePlus 10 Pro XDA Forums

Download OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 10 Pro

Before installing the beta software, ensure that your device has a minimum of 30% battery and 4GB of available storage space. Furthermore, the device must be on OxygenOS 12’s A.15 build. The local update APK needs to be separately downloaded and installed on the global model, otherwise you can’t sideload the release.

OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1: Global India



If you wish to roll back to the stable release at any point, you can do so by downloading the region-specific rollback package and flashing it on top of the OxygenOS 13 beta. Notably, this will wipe all your data, so you should take a backup beforehand.

Rollback package: Global India



Source: OnePlus Community Forums