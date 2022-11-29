Owners of the most recent OnePlus "Pro" flagship, time to check your notification bars: The company is sending you a new software update. The OnePlus 10 Pro is now receiving the C.22 version of OxygenOS 13, and the release comes a bunch of bug fixes and system improvements. Fortunately, the November 2022 security patch has also arrived alongside, just as we edge closer to the end of the month.

In addition to a camera crash fix and the usual stability and performance enhancements, the company is highlighting three different boosts to its system software. They are related to the recent apps switching lag, screen flickering bug in the dark mode, and the lock screen background glitching.

Here's the full changelog:

System Integrates the November 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security. Improves system stability and performance. Increases the number of apps that can be kept active in the background. Fixes a screen flicker issue that might occur after you switch to Dark mode and then unlock your device using your fingerprint. Fixes a lag issue that might occur when you switch between apps in recent tasks. Fixes a display issue that affects the background of the Lock screen.

Connections Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connections.

Camera Fixes an issue where the Camera app might crash in certain scenarios.

Download OxygenOS 13 C.22 for the OnePlus 10 Pro

Like with all software updates from OnePlus, OxygenOS 13 C.22 for the OnePlus 10 Pro will roll out to users in an incremental fashion. If you haven't received the update on your device and you don't want to wait for it, you can download it from the links provided below and flash it manually.

OnePlus 10 Pro India (NE2211_11.C.22) Full OTA Europe (NE2213_11.C.22) Full OTA Global (NE2215_11.C.22) Full OTA



Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!

Source: OnePlus Community forums