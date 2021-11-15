OnePlus 10 Pro leaks show off triple rear cameras and curved front display

OnePlus is expected to release a new line of flagship phones within the first few months of next year (the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro arrived in March 2021, for example), and we’ve already seen hints of what it could look like. The first credible renders were leaked earlier this month, showing off a new design for the rear camera array, but not much else. Now we have more renders to look at, including our first look at the front of the phone.

OnLeaks has published a new series of OnePlus 10 Pro render images (who also provided the first renders we saw earlier this month), in collaboration with Zouton. The first renders were based on real-life photos of an early prototype, with the caveat that OnePlus could have went with a different design later in development, but the latest renders maintain the same design.

The new images give us a better look at the triple camera array, which is on a raised camera bump extending to the side of the phone, similar to the Galaxy S21’s design. The only information shared by OnLeaks is the renders, so take any additional specifications with a grain of salt.

The only other confirmed information is the physical dimensions, which is believed to be 163.0 x 73.8 x 8.5mm (10.3m for the rear camera bump). That makes it almost exactly the size of the Galaxy S21 Ultra (165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm) and Google Pixel 6 Pro (163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm). The OnePlus 10 Pro definitely won’t be a small phone, but that’s been true of all OnePlus devices for several years at this point.

There’s still no information on what the non-Pro OnePlus 10 will look like, nor do we have full hardware specifications for either device. Qualcomm hasn’t even announced the chipset that will power the OnePlus 10 series (among other 2022 flagships), which will likely either be called the Snapdragon 898 or Snapdragon 8 Gen1.