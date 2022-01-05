The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with 80W fast charging, Hasselblad cameras, OxygenOS 12, and more

The OnePlus 10 Pro‘s design was officially revealed yesterday, and today OnePlus is sharing the specifications of its upcoming flagship. While some of its specifications, like the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, can easily be guessed, other specs like 80W fast wired charging are more of a surprise.

Here are the official specifications for the OnePlus 10 Pro that the company has shared at this stage:

Specification OnePlus 10 Pro Build <information not available> Dimensions & Weight 163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm Display 120Hz Fluid AMOLED

Second-gen LTPO calibration SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM & Storage LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh

80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging

50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging

Reverse wireless charging support Security <information not available> Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP

48MP Secondary: 50MP

50MP Tertiary: 8MP Front Camera(s) 32MP Port(s) <information not available> Audio Dual Stereo Speakers Connectivity NFC

Bluetooth 5.2 Software OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 Other Features X-axis Linear Motor

OnePlus has mentioned the display tech but has omitted the other useful bits of this spec. Early leaks had suggested that the OnePlus 10 Pro would be coming with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display, but there has been no confirmation from the company on this. Similarly, RAM and storage capacities have not been mentioned, but previous leaks have mentioned the usual combination of 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. OnePlus has also not mentioned more details on the camera setup other than the megapixel values and the Hasselblad branding, so we will have to wait on that as well.

The most interesting bits here are the bumped-up fast charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro came with 65W fast charging, which could accomplish a full charge within the half-hour. The OnePlus 10 Pro is on its way to one-up that — the company hasn’t shared charging times, but 80W should ideally be even quicker than 65W. Also included is 50W wireless fast charging, which could get a full charge on the OnePlus 9 Pro in under 45 minutes. There’s bound to be proprietary charging tech involved, but OnePlus has not explicitly confirmed this. Curiously, OnePlus is using OPPO’s branding for the charging tech — the underlying tech is the same in both cases.

