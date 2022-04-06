OnePlus 10 Pro Unboxing: What’s in the box?

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the latest flagship from OnePlus, carrying forward the company’s aspirations into 2022. All past OnePlus flagships have garnered enough attention as top-tier flagships, and the OnePlus 10 Pro is no different. If you’re impressed by the phone after reading through our camera review and spotted a great deal to pick it up, you’d be interested in knowing what comes in the OnePlus 10 Pro’s box? After all, it’s quite a toss-up in the air when it comes to charging bricks on flagships. Thankfully, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a charging brick wherever you buy, but there is a nuance to the brick itself depending on where you buy the device.

What’s inside the OnePlus 10 Pro box (Asia and Europe)?

In regions like Asia (including China and India) as well as Europe, this is what you get inside the OnePlus 10 Pro box:

OnePlus 10 Pro (in the color you’ve chosen)

80W SuperVOOC Power Adapter

USB Type-A to Type-C Cable

Quick Start Guide

Welcome Letter

Safety Information and Warranty Card

Screen Protector (pre-applied)

Protective Case

SIM Tray Ejector

OnePlus stickers

Red Cable Club joining card

From the above, the phone is obviously the most expected item. But beyond that, take a note of some of the extras. OnePlus includes a soft shell protective case in its retail box. This case is better than the usual basic TPU cases you see included in the box with midrange phones, and it’s something you can use for a while if you don’t want a bulky case. The phone also comes with a basic screen protector pre-applied onto it — we’d recommend keeping this on if it doesn’t bother you, especially since getting a good screen protector can be tricky on devices with a curved display like the OnePlus 10 Pro has. You also get plenty of paper inside the box in the form of various letters and guides. There is also an invitation card for Red Cable Club, though it actually does not serve any purpose and you can join the club even without it.

Beyond that, you also get a charging brick and a compatible cable to go along — but as we mentioned, the charging brick and cable differ for North America.

What’s inside the OnePlus 10 Pro box (North America)?

The box contents are similar for the OnePlus 10 Pro sold in North America, except for two key differences. One, the OnePlus 10 Pro sold in North America supports only 65W fast charging in hardware, so it comes with a 65W SuperVOOC charger instead. And second, this 65W charger has a USB Type-C port, so the phone’s retail box comes with a USB Type-C to Type-C cable to go along with it.

That’s primarily the major difference between the contents of the retail boxes in the two regions. The paperwork you get is also slightly different, but nothing materially significant to have any impact.

