OnePlus 10 Pro update brings optimizations for fingerprint unlocking, power consumption, audio processing, and more

After rolling out OxygenOS A.11 to its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro earlier this month, OnePlus is now rolling out another update with various optimizations and bug fixes. The latest update, OxygenOS A.13, has started rolling out to users in India and NA, and it should reach all devices over the next few days.

According to a recent post on the OnePlus Community forums, OxygenOS A.13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro packs optimizations for the fingerprint algorithm, which improves the success rate of fingerprint unlocking. It also optimizes power consumption in some scenarios, improves audio processing for better communication quality, and fixes an occasional bug that prevents the phone from turning on automatically at a set time.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

In addition, OxygenOS A.13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro optimizes the camera quality for the device’s 32MP selfie shooter and improves network stability. Unfortunately, it doesn’t include the Android security patches for April 2022, and the device is still stuck on the March 2022 patches. In contrast, Samsung has already started rolling out the May 2022 security patches to its flagship Galaxy S22 lineup. You can check out the complete changelog in the section below.

System [Optimized] fingerprint algorithm, improved the success rate of fingerprint unlocking [Optimized] the power consumption in some scenarios, improved user experience [Optimized] audio processing, improved communication quality [Fixed] the occasional issue that the phone may fail to turn on automatically at a set time [Improved] system stability

Camera [Optimized] the quality of taking photos with the front camera

Network [Optimized] network stability



As always, OxygenOS A.13 is rolling out in a phased manner. It will reach a small percentage of OnePlus 10 Pro users today, with a broader rollout to follow in a few days. If you haven’t received the update on your device, you can check for it manually by heading to the software updates section in the device settings. Alternatively, you can download the firmware package from the link below and flash the update manually.

Download OxygenOS A.13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro

We only have access to the OxygenOS A.13 full OTA for the India region at the moment. We’ll update this post with the incremental and full OTA releases for the other regions as soon as they become available.

OnePlus 10 Pro India Full OTA



Source: OnePlus Community forums

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd for the download link!